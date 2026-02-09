Cineverse Launches Matchpoint® Creative Labs, Leveraging Generative AI to Enable Creative Services for FAST and Ad-Supported Streaming Services

New In-House Agency Specializes in Developing Motion-First Creative for Advertising,

On-Air Promotions, and Channel Branding

Company Aims for Unit to Generate More than $4.5 Million in Revenue Within First Year

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an innovative and independent entertainment technology company and studio, today announced the launch of Matchpoint® Creative Labs (MCL). Cineverse's new in-house agency, MCL was established to support the growing creative demands of connected TV (CTV), free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels, and streaming services.

MCL is focused on producing premium video advertising for CTV, as brands continue to shift budgets away from static display and toward streaming environments. According to recent research from MNTN, CTV ad spend is forecast to top linear TV for the first time by 2028, reaching nearly $46 billion. Nielsen reports that 66% of marketers planned to increase their OTT/CTV spend in 2025 compared to 44% in 2024.

The unit was created to address a persistent shortcoming in the FAST and overall ad-supported streaming ecosystem, where many channel and streaming operators lack the internal creative resources historically available within On-Air Promotions departments at legacy broadcast/cable networks.

Operating within the Cineverse Technology Group, MCL is designed to help advertisers and channel operators create video ads that feel native to CTV—combining creative direction, design, and production with modern, technology-enabled workflows that allow campaigns to scale cost-effectively. MCL also creates motion-first creative across a wide range of use cases, including on-air promotional spots, channel IDs, branding packages, and visual assets for special channel stunts.

These services are being deployed across Cineverse's owned and/or operated streaming properties, and are now available to external and 3rd-party partners, including brands and streaming services.

MCL is expected to generate more than $4.5 million in high-margin revenue in its first year, driven by strong demand from new and existing customers of Matchpoint's growing list of service offerings. SaaS clients who already license the Matchpoint platform can now take advantage of these premium creative capabilities without investing in building internal creative teams, while those with existing teams can now leverage this offering to supplement their internal capabilities. The MCL team is currently engaged with clients on piloting these advanced genAI capabilities.

"As FAST and streaming services continue to scale, the need for high-quality on-air creative has become critical, but the traditional broadcast model simply doesn't exist for many of these operators," said Tony Huidor, President of Technology & Chief Product Officer of Cineverse. "The advent of Connected TV has changed how audiences watch television, but on-air creative hasn't kept pace. As genAI technology has rapidly matured over the past 18 months, we have focused on developing in-house expertise, with continual support from our LLM partner, that can provide a scalable solution that solves this problem. As a result, Matchpoint Creative Labs was established to bring broadcast-grade creative services to modern streaming services on a far more cost-effective basis."

The Creative Labs unit blends traditional creative development, storyboard design, and human-led scriptwriting with genAI-enabled workflows that allow motion-based creative to be developed, versioned, and deployed quickly across ad campaigns and streaming channels.

While MCL is brought to market and incorporated into the Matchpoint SaaS and Cineverse 360 Ad Solutions sales process, it will initially be utilized across Cineverse's streaming networks, including SCREAMBOX (horror), RetroCrush (classic anime) and Dove Channel (women's entertainment) – supporting ongoing channel branding, programming promotion, and audience engagement initiatives.

"With the launch of Matchpoint Creative Labs, Cineverse extends its capabilities beyond entertainment technology and into the creative services ecosystem—positioning the company to participate more deeply in both the operational and creative segments of the Connected TV, On Demand and FAST economy," added Michele Edelman, Cineverse EVP Technology & General Manager of Matchpoint.

About Cineverse 360 Ad Solutions

Cineverse's advertising offerings unlock the world's most dedicated fandoms wherever they are, offering direct contextual advertising and a premium programmatic advertising network and ad-tech platform, C360. Cineverse's custom marketing integrations offer scalable opportunities to reach enthusiastic audiences across multiple touchpoints. These include audio opportunities via the Cineverse Podcast Network, display, social, experiential in-person events, and connected TV (CTV) advertising on the company's lineup of more than two dozen free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Matchpoint® Creative Labs, the company's in-house agency, blends creative direction, design, and production with technology-enabled workflows that allow creative to be developed, versioned, and deployed quickly across channels and campaigns.

About Cineverse Technology Group

Cineverse develops proprietary technology that powers the future of entertainment, leveraging the Company's position as a pioneer in the video streaming industry along with the industry-leading strength of its development team in India. This team has dedicated years building and refining technology solutions that have pioneered streaming content management and distribution while leaning into advances in AI to set the company apart from the competition. This includes the award-winning media supply chain platform Matchpoint®; the AI-powered search and discovery tool for film and television, CINESEARCH, which makes deciding what to watch as entertaining as the entertainment itself; cineCore, a dataset of more than two million titles, including extensive proprietary AI-generated film and TV metadata; and the C360 programmatic audience network and ad-tech platform that provides brands the opportunity to target and reach key fandoms wherever they are.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem powered by AI and designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected revenue, adjusted EBITDA, revenue mix, platform expansion, and long-term strategy.

