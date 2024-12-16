Cineverse Launches Popular "Dog Whisperer" Channel On Samsung TV Plus

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-gen entertainment studio, is bringing its top-performing "Dog Whisperer" channel to Samsung TV Plus , making the iconic animal series available to a wider audience on the popular free, ad-supported television (FAST) and video on demand (AVOD) service.

Cineverse has held the global rights to Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan since August 2023. This has included the distribution of all nine seasons and 160 episodes of the popular pet dog series starring Cesar Millan across multiple platforms and the launch of the "Dog Whisperer" FAST channel. Since "Dog Whisperer" debuted on Cineverse in January 2024, the channel has seen nine months of consecutive growth, 204 million minutes viewed and a 559% consumption increase on all platforms.

The multi-year licensing deal expands Cineverse's partnership with Samsung TV Plus, and adds to the already available suite of channels which include The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Dove Channel, Midnight Pulp and RetroCrush.

"Collaborating with Samsung to bring our highly successful 'Dog Whisperer' channel to Samsung TV Plus made complete sense given how much we value our partnership," said Cineverse VP Partnerships Alexandra Viglione. "The distinguished series already has a massive global fan base, and we are making it available to even larger CTV audiences desired by advertisers as we broaden the channel's distribution with Samsung."

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan debuted in 2004 and moved into primetime the next year on the National Geographic Channel, where it earned the status of National Geographic's highest-rated series for six years. The two-time Emmy-nominated series won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Animal Show in 2008 and aired in over 80 countries across the world.

In 2025, the "Dog Whisperer" channel will feature the following stunts: "Fetch Fridays" weekly on Fridays, "New Year, New Dog" in honor of the New Year, "Pup, Pup, Hike" for the Super Bowl and "Puppy Love" for Valentine's Day.

