Cineverse Technology Group Signs Four New Customers for its Matchpoint™ Media Supply Chain Platform

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, continues to establish itself as an industry-leader by signing new customers for its award winning media supply chain platform, Matchpoint™ .

Companies partnering with Cineverse Technology Group – which was formed in May – and utilizing the Matchpoint suite of products that radically changes the way video content is managed, monetized, delivered, and discovered include:

APTN – licensed Matchpoint Dispatch for content delivery;

– licensed Matchpoint Dispatch for content delivery; The Asylum – licensed Matchpoint Dispatch for content delivery to TVOD & AVOD platforms;

– licensed Matchpoint Dispatch for content delivery to TVOD & AVOD platforms; Spark – licensed Matchpoint Blueprint to launch their Connected TV apps; and

– licensed Matchpoint Blueprint to launch their Connected TV apps; and Waypoint – licensed Matchpoint Dispatch for content delivery.

Also announced today is the international expansion of Cineverse's lineup of owned and/or operated streaming fandom channels, powered by Matchpoint, through FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) distribution deals with:

LG Channels in Australia & New Zealand – added The Bob Ross Channel, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan and Yu-Gi-Oh!

– added The Bob Ross Channel, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan and Yu-Gi-Oh! Rockbot , the leading provider of end-to-end digital media solutions for brick-and-mortar businesses nationwide — added Real Madrid TV

, the leading provider of end-to-end digital media solutions for brick-and-mortar businesses nationwide — added Real Madrid TV The Roku Channel UK – added Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan and Yu-Gi-Oh!

"Over the last several months we have experienced strong market traction across the entire entertainment industry as we have introduced our Matchpoint platform to media companies of all sizes - from emerging channel operators to leading Hollywood studios - as the ideal solution for scaling streaming services," said Tony Huidor, President of Technology & Chief Product Officer for Cineverse. "After years of investment we are now well positioned to deploy Matchpoint at scale, and we are seeing robust interest in our technology."

Today's news builds upon a year during which the adoption of Matchpoint has continued to grow, as companies recognize the value of the years of advanced development and innovation Cineverse and its engineering team have put into solving streaming's biggest challenges and bringing this valuable technology to third-parties. Over the past 12 months alone:

Cineverse develops proprietary technology that powers the future of entertainment, leveraging the Company's position as a pioneer in the video streaming industry along with the industry-leading strength of its development team in India. This team has dedicated years building and refining technology solutions that have pioneered streaming content management and distribution while leaning into advances in AI to set the company apart from the competition. This includes the award-winning media supply chain service Matchpoint™ ; the AI-powered search and discovery tool for film and television, cineSearch , which makes deciding what to watch as entertaining as the entertainment itself; cineCore , a dataset of more than two million titles, including extensive proprietary AI-generated film and TV metadata; and the C360 programmatic audience network and ad-tech platform that provides brands the opportunity to target and reach key fandoms wherever they are.

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

