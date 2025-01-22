Cineverse to Bring Legendary's The Toxic Avenger Back to Theaters in 2025 with Unrated Wide Release Directed by Macon Blair and Starring Peter Dinklage

Highly Acclaimed Gory Superhero Comedy Earned a 92% Score on Rotten Tomatoes After Wowing Audiences at Fantastic Fest

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, today announced the highly anticipated theatrical release of The Toxic Avenger, a daring and darkly comedic reimagining of the cult-classic franchise that first took the world by storm in the 1980s. Directed by Macon Blair (I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore) and starring Emmy and Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), this fresh take on the beloved anti-hero known as "Toxie" will premiere as an unrated wide release later this year. Cineverse acquired all U.S. and Canadian theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming rights through a deal with Legendary Entertainment.

The Toxic Avenger

In this bold new chapter of the classic midnight movie franchise created by Lloyd Kaufman and Troma Entertainment; a shocking accident transforms downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze (Dinklage) into a mutant vigilante. Armed with his signature mop, the unlikely hero battles freaks, gangsters and corrupt CEOs while trying to save his relationship with his son. The story channels the subversive gonzo energy of the original Toxic Avenger while delivering a fresh, contemporary twist. The film features an all-star cast beyond Dinklage, including Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, Julia Davis, and Taylour Paige. Tackling themes of corporate greed and systemic social injustice, it is as outrageous and hilarious as it is relevant, with timely commentary drawn straight from today's headlines.

Opening to critical acclaim at Fantastic Fest, The Toxic Avenger has been hailed as a riotous blend of social satire, inventive gore, and unexpected heart. With a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film reaffirms the enduring power of subversive cinema to captivate and challenge audiences.

"The Toxic Avenger isn't just a great film; it's an important one," said Cineverse Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk. "Peter Dinklage's transformative performance and Macon Blair's fearless direction deliver a story that speaks to the anxieties of our time with outrageous humor and unflinching creativity. This is the kind of movie that major studios are averse to release because it dares to push boundaries, but Cineverse is rooted in championing bold, uncompromising storytelling. We believe audiences are ready – and eager – for films like this to take center stage."

In reaction to the upcoming release, Lloyd Kaufman, President of Troma and creator of The Toxic Avenger commented, "Michael Herz, Toxie, and I have mopped our tears away! Macon Blair's Fantoxic reimagining of Toxie's life is even better than Troma's! The Troma Fans will be ecstatic!"

Cineverse's proven track record with unrated films, including last October's box-office phenomenon Terrifier 3 – the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history – underscores its ability to connect audiences with bold, authentic stories. The company's horror division, Bloody Disgusting, has emerged as a champion for genre films with passionate fanbases, including the upcoming reimagining of Silent Night, Deadly Night set for release in late 2025.

"We are proud to be growing a reputation as the home for iconic franchises that have incredibly passionate fan bases who just want to see their favorite stories on the big screen," added Cineverse Chief Content Officer Yolanda Macias. "This wouldn't be possible without the support of indie film and bold filmmakers that come from visionaries like Mary Parent and Legendary who were determined to figure out a smart way to get this film into theaters. We are grateful for their partnership and excited to bring this big budget remake of this story to everyone who, like us, can't wait to see Toxie back in theaters."

"I'm beyond grateful to the team behind The Toxic Avenger who were so supportive and steady-handed as we searched for the perfect distribution partner for our film," said Director Macon Blair. "It's so cool that folks will have the chance to see this in theaters, it's a fun rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd. Mutant hero smashes bad guys with a mop: perfect entertainment for the whole family! Our goal was always to preserve the heart and spirit of the original Toxie (which was seared into my brain at a very young age) and try to make something that Troma fans would dig and at the same time do something with the character that feels fresh. Lloyd and Michael at Troma have been a blast to work with, absolutely everyone at Legendary are stars, and I can't wait to start working with the champs at Cinverse to bring this version of Toxie to fans new and old."

Macon Blair directed the film from a screenplay he wrote based on Lloyd Kaufman's "The Toxic Avenger" (1984). The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz. The executive producers are Andrew Pfeffer, Jay Ashenfelter and Macon Blair with casting by Mark Bennett and Julie Harkin.

Blair's collaborators behind the camera include Emmy Award winning director of

photography, Dana Gonzalez; production designer Alexander Cameron; editors Brett W. Bachman and James Thomas; visual effects supervisor Chris Ritvo; costume designer Vanessa Porter; with music by Will Blair and Brooke Blair.

On behalf of Cineverse the deal was negotiated by Chief Legal Officer, Gary Loffredo, Chief Content Officer, Yolanda Macias and Executive Director, Acquisitions, Brandon Hill. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

About Bloody Disgusting

Bloody Disgusting is Cineverse's horror division serving fans through premium editorial, audio, video and social content and branded merchandise. As the No. 1 entertainment destination for horror, Bloody Disgusting is home to the leading website in horror at bloody-disgusting.com ; Bloody FM, the chart-topping horror division of Cineverse Podcast Network; Bloody Press, Cineverse's publishing arm focused on creating and bringing audiobooks, e-books and print editions to market; and Bloody Disgusting merchandise. Bloody Disgusting also powers SCREAMBOX (SVOD) and SCREAMBOX TV (FAST channel), the content destination for casual and die-hard horror fans alike.

About Cineverse Entertainment

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. This most recently includes the breakout box office success Terrifier 3 and the upcoming reimagined features in the Silent Night Deadly Night and The Toxic Avenger franchises.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

About Legendary Entertainment

Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to worldwide audiences. Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand which consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment including some of the world's most popular intellectual property. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of more than $20 billion worldwide at the box office. To learn more visit: www.legendary.com

