A FAST Channel Exclusive via LG Channels, to be Available on LG TVs in the U.S. and Canada

New Weekly Episodes to be Featured Alongside More than 100 Hours of Library Content

Among the Emmy-Nominated Comedian's Celebrity Guests Include Ron Funches, Jay Leno, Joe Mantegna, Patton Oswalt, Kevin Pollak, Andy Richter, George Wallace, Flavor Flav, Michael Eric Dyson, Seth Rollins, Gene Simmons, Billy Gibbons, Byron Scott, and Jeanie Buss

See the NewFronts Video Here

LOS ANGELES and ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an entertainment technology company and studio, has announced its newest streaming channel: Mohr Stories. Unveiled as part of LG Electronics and LG Ad Solutions' 2026 IAB NewFronts presentation to advertisers, the new channel features Emmy-nominated comedian Jay Mohr (Last Comic Standing, Jerry Maguire, Saturday Night Live) and his popular podcast, with new weekly episodes including interviews with stars of comedy, film, sports, music, and TV.

Jay Mohr (R) with Ron Funches (L); Cineverse to Launch New Streaming Channel Featuring Jay Mohr and WITZ Podcast Network’s Mohr Stories

Mohr Stories will be available as a premium free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel exclusively via LG Channels. It will continue to be available as a podcast through the WITZ Podcast Network, a partnership between Cineverse and The Stand Group, a leading comedy brand and New York's premier comedy club operator.

In the show, host Jay Mohr and a rotating cast of his hilarious friends regale you with tales and conversation covering every topic imaginable. The show features interviews with comedians and actors like Ron Funches, Jay Leno, Joe Mantegna, Patton Oswalt, Kevin Pollak, Andy Richter and George Wallace, along with a range of guests from Flavor Flav to academic and author Michael Eric Dyson, multi-time WWE Champion Seth Rollins, Kiss' Gene Simmons, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Lakers legend Byron Scott, and Jeanie Buss. You haven't heard the half of it until you've heard... Mohr Stories.

"We are beyond pumped to officially join the LG family. To think that Mohr Stories now lives as one of LG's FAST channels 24/7 is incredible—it's like my podcast finally moved into a penthouse with a better view," said Mohr. "A massive thank you to the team at the Witz Podcast Network and Cineverse. They didn't just believe in the show; they went out and found a way to put my face and these stories in front of a massive new audience. We're taking the conversation to the big screen, and I couldn't be more grateful to have such a powerhouse team behind me."

Launched in 2012, Mohr Stories continues to be a popular show across audio and video. After adding video on Spotify, it saw 50% month over month growth in consumption hours, and quarter to quarter its downloads were up 34%.

In the U.S., over 150 million people listen to podcasts every month — and increasingly, they're not just listening. Nearly 1 in 3 podcast consumers are now watching their podcasts on video platforms.

About LG Channels

LG Channels is LG's exclusive global FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) service, offering premium, free-to-stream content for every taste. The service provides a wide range of live channels and on-demand content across diverse genres, including entertainment, movies, drama, news, sports, and more. Operating over 4,500 channels in 36 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, LG Channels delivers a premium and optimized viewing experience to users worldwide. The service is easily accessible on webOS-powered devices, including LG Smart TVs, smart monitors, projectors, automotive infotainment systems, and hotel TVs. For more information please visit LG Channels.

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions is a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV and cross-screen devices, driven to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. The company offers advertisers and content creators broad reach and targeted engagement on a platform with more than 215 million LG Smart TVs worldwide.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem powered by AI and designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

Contacts:

Cineverse

The Lippin Group (press)

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Julie Milstead (investors)

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LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

[email protected]

Laura Barbieri

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LG-One

Marisa DeRose

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.