Cineverse to Publish Extensive Library of Video Content on Spotify

Programming from Cineverse Channels Including Crime Hunters, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan, Comedy Dynamics, EntrepreneurTV, the Sid & Marty Krofft Channel and more Now Live on the Global Platform

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, today announced that it will be distributing video content for the first time on Spotify . This includes programming from both Cineverse's channel partners as well as additional titles curated from the company's content library of more than 70,000 films and television shows.

Titles from Cineverse's portfolio of free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels now available via video on Spotify include Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Land of the Lost, Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, The FBI Files and comedy specials from Jeff Dunham, Jim Gaffigan, Eddie Griffin, Tiffany Hadish, Kathleen Madigan and Gary Owen, and more.

The availability of this programming – typically only able to be watched on SVOD, AVOD and FAST – is the latest example of Spotify as a potential new home for video content discovery, with Spotify recently announcing that there are now more than 250,000 video podcasts on the platform with more than 170M users having consumed video.

"As streaming platforms and device companies continue to expand to provide consumers more and more options to enjoy content where and when they want it, it was natural for us to explore distribution with Spotify," said Marc Rashba, executive vice president of partnerships at Cineverse. "As we have learned from the success of the Cineverse Podcast Network, Spotify has a massive reach and value, and we are now in a strong first-mover position to take advantage of this new opportunity."

This content was able to quickly get up and running thanks to Cineverse's proprietary content and audience management platform Matchpoint™ Dispatch .

