Cineverse to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS), an innovative global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of streaming channels and content libraries, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2023, after market close on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Cineverse will host a conference call discussing these results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. To participate in the live conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers:

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 950 0062

Access Code: 080162

The conference call can also be accessed by webcast at the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investor.cineverse.com/events-and-presentations . Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call HERE .

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com .

