Cineworld Group Announces Leadership Team with New Executive Hires

"We are excited to welcome Tom, Ben, John, Javier, and John to our executive team," stated Eduardo Acuna, Chief Executive Officer for Cineworld Group. "With their combined industry experience, leadership and communication skills, we are well-positioned to lead the best team in exhibition driving growth and success for Cineworld Group on a global level."

As previously announced, Song brings with him over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, development, and investor relations. He most recently served as CFO of Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading global hotel management company. Prior to Aimbridge, Song served as CFO for publicly traded Dine Brands Global, one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies, where he was responsible for the company's overall strategic and financial management.

Over the past 20 years, Hill has worked across most divisions of the company that is now Warner Bros. Discovery, including Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, HBO, and CNN. In that time, he led teams that designed, built and implemented high-impact programs across talent acquisition, organizational development, talent management, compensation, benefits, DEI, culture, and employee engagement.

Henrich, has most recently been Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. During his time at Sally, he led Audit, Regulatory, Information Security and Corporate Strategy teams and drove the establishment of the Company's SBH Inspires Foundation.

Sotomayor has over 25 years of experience in start-ups, marketing, business development, supply chain, and strategic planning in the industries of retail, entertainment, and financial services. He has worked in Latin America, the US, Asia, and Middle East. Over the past 20 years, he has held various top positions with Cinépolis across Marketing, Strategy, Supply Chain, and Business Development.

Curry brings with him over 32 years of experience with Regal. Most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Food Services, Curry was responsible for developing strategic initiatives, innovations, and partnerships that enhanced the food and beverage space for the company. Prior to leading the Food Services department, Curry served in multiple positions for the company including leadership roles in the Food Service, Operations, and Training departments.

About Cineworld Group:

Cineworld Group operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the world. Under the Regal, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Cinema City brands, the company represents the second largest theatrical exhibition business by number of screens with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Israel, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Cineworld Group is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats, a truly unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience.

