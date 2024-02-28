The Regal Store Opens for Business on February 29

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 29, movie lovers can celebrate their favorite theatre experiences with movie merch available through the new Regal Store. With a continuously expanding range of products, Regal's online outlet for blockbuster items features iconic collectibles, food and beverage containers, fashion apparel and accessories, as well as home and office décor.

Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"Regal wants to build stronger connections between movie fans and the big screen moments they love," said Matt Willard, Head of Business Development at Regal. "We created the online store so our most enthusiastic guests can further showcase their passion for movies outside of the theatre."

The Regal Store opens with themed merch for popular releases like Dune: Part Two, Kung Fu Panda 4, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire along with theatre-branded items to express dedication to the best place to watch a movie. Fresh product drops will take place throughout the year based on release dates for highly anticipated titles like Deadpool & Wolverine and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

On Thursday, Feb. 29, the Regal Store goes live at Store.REGmovies.com for film fanatics to get their first peek at the most desirable movie merch online. Loyalty has its privileges as Regal Crown Club members and Unlimited subscribers receive a 20% discount on their first order. Movie lovers are encouraged to return often to see what exclusive items in limited supplies will be available to represent their fandoms.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,808 screens in 428 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of January 31, 2024. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

Media Contacts:

Richard M. Grover

Head of Marketing, Regal

(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal