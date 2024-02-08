Regal Forever Favorites bring Cinema Classics back to the Big Screen for only $5

The series begins this Valentine's Day with When Harry Met Sally...

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 14, the Regal Forever Favorites series will begin showing weekly $5 cinema classics at our state-of-the-art movie theatres across the country. On Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m., Regal guests will have a second opportunity to watch or rewatch treasured films celebrating milestone anniversaries throughout 2024.

Regal Forever Favorites Flyer Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"Regal Forever Favorites represent timeless movies that received great acclaim when initially released and have continued to gain audience appreciation ever since," said Andrew Turner, Head of Film at Regal. "While these classic titles are regarded as powerhouse standalone movies, they have also heavily influenced the current comedies and dramas that will become tomorrow's favorite films."

Beginning on Valentine's Day, the Regal Forever Favorites program opens with the holiday appropriate When Harry Met Sally..., one of the most beloved rom-coms of all time. And then the hits continue with The Godfather Part II playing at Regal theatres the next week. Following each Wednesday 6:30 p.m. screening, an encore viewing will be available as the first matinee showing on Thursday.

Date Regal Forever Favorites Feb. 14 Feb. 21 Feb. 28 Mar. 6 Mar. 13 Mar. 20 Mar. 27 Apr. 3 When Harry Met Sally... (R) 35th Anniversary The Godfather Part II (R) 50th Anniversary The Green Mile (R) 25th Anniversary The Notebook (PG-13) 25th Anniversary Field of Dreams (PG) 35th Anniversary The Shawshank Redemption (R) 30th Anniversary Chinatown (R) 50th Anniversary The Matrix (R) 20th Anniversary

Regal Forever Favorites are being rereleased on milestone anniversaries so don't wait another five years for these films to possibly be back on the local big screen. Tickets are available to purchase at theatre box offices and kiosks, on the Regal mobile app or through REGmovies.com. Regal guests can also join the Regal Crown Club or subscribe to Regal Unlimited through the mobile app or website.

From Thursday, Feb. 8 to Wednesday, Feb. 14, get and give the Valentine's Day card that every movie lover will cherish. For every $50 in Regal gift cards purchased (no limit), guests will receive a $15 concessions bonus (redeemable Feb. 8-Mar. 8). Visit Regal in theatre or online to spread the love this Valentine's Day, as this limited time gift card promotion represents one of the holiday's most irresistible offers.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,808 screens in 428 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of January 31, 2024. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

Media Contacts:

Richard M. Grover

Head of Marketing, Regal

(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal