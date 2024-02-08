Regal Forever Favorites bring Cinema Classics back to the Big Screen for only $5

The series begins this Valentine's Day with When Harry Met Sally...

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 14, the Regal Forever Favorites series will begin showing weekly $5 cinema classics at our state-of-the-art movie theatres across the country. On Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m., Regal guests will have a second opportunity to watch or rewatch treasured films celebrating milestone anniversaries throughout 2024.

Regal Forever Favorites Flyer
Regal Forever Favorites Flyer
"Regal Forever Favorites represent timeless movies that received great acclaim when initially released and have continued to gain audience appreciation ever since," said Andrew Turner, Head of Film at Regal. "While these classic titles are regarded as powerhouse standalone movies, they have also heavily influenced the current comedies and dramas that will become tomorrow's favorite films."

Beginning on Valentine's Day, the Regal Forever Favorites program opens with the holiday appropriate When Harry Met Sally..., one of the most beloved rom-coms of all time. And then the hits continue with The Godfather Part II playing at Regal theatres the next week. Following each Wednesday 6:30 p.m. screening, an encore viewing will be available as the first matinee showing on Thursday.

Date

Regal Forever Favorites

Feb. 14

Feb. 21

Feb. 28

Mar. 6

Mar. 13

Mar. 20

Mar. 27

Apr. 3

When Harry Met Sally... (R) 35th Anniversary

The Godfather Part II (R) 50th Anniversary

The Green Mile (R) 25th Anniversary

The Notebook (PG-13) 25th Anniversary

Field of Dreams (PG) 35th Anniversary

The Shawshank Redemption (R) 30th Anniversary

Chinatown (R) 50th Anniversary

The Matrix (R) 20th Anniversary

Regal Forever Favorites are being rereleased on milestone anniversaries so don't wait another five years for these films to possibly be back on the local big screen. Tickets are available to purchase at theatre box offices and kiosks, on the Regal mobile app or through REGmovies.com. Regal guests can also join the Regal Crown Club or subscribe to Regal Unlimited through the mobile app or website.

From Thursday, Feb. 8 to Wednesday, Feb. 14, get and give the Valentine's Day card that every movie lover will cherish. For every $50 in Regal gift cards purchased (no limit), guests will receive a $15 concessions bonus (redeemable Feb. 8-Mar. 8). Visit Regal in theatre or online to spread the love this Valentine's Day, as this limited time gift card promotion represents one of the holiday's most irresistible offers.

