Making its debut, Cinnabon® becomes the first QSR to bring Harry Potter's Butterbeer-inspired flavors nationwide with a Butterbeer-flavored Classic Roll, Chillatta and exclusive loyalty rewards

ATLANTA, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnabon®, one of seven iconic brands within the Atlanta-based GoTo Foods®, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is celebrating Butterbeer Season by introducing two limited-time menu items inspired by the iconic Butterbeer flavor beloved by Harry Potter fans everywhere. Cinnabon will be the first national restaurant in the US to take part in the magic of Butterbeer Season, unveiling a Butterbeer-flavored Bon and beverage for a limited time.

CINNABON® CELEBRATES BUTTERBEER SEASON WITH NEW ENCHANTING LIMITED-TIME BUTTERBEER MENU ITEMS AND EXCLUSIVE LOYALTY OFFERS CINNABON® CELEBRATES BUTTERBEER SEASON WITH NEW ENCHANTING LIMITED-TIME BUTTERBEER MENU ITEMS AND EXCLUSIVE LOYALTY OFFERS

New Butterbeer items are available starting May 4th, 2026, through May 17th, 2026, at participating locations:

Butterbeer-flavored Classic Roll: Discover the magic of Harry Potter, now as your favorite cinnamon roll. Available individually or in CinnaPacks™, the Classic Roll is frosted with Butterbeer-infused frosting and served in custom Harry Potter-themed packaging.

Butterbeer-flavored Chillatta: A creamy, blended beverage that combines the delicious Butterbeer flavor with vanilla goodness.

"We are thrilled to be the first US restaurant brand to join Butterbeer Season and bring a touch of wizarding world magic to our bakeries," said Urvi Patel, Chief Brand Officer at Cinnabon. "By pairing our signature cinnamon rolls with the nostalgic flavors of Butterbeer, we're giving fans a completely new way to experience the iconic flavor."

Cinnabon rewards members get an added perk – starting on May 4th, the first 934 guests to input code "Platform934" into their Cinnabon app will receive an offer for $2 Off a Butterbeer Bon*. On top of that, 50 loyalty members who sign up at this link during the LTO window (May 4 – May 17) will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a Harry Potter x Cinnabon shirt, and 10 will win free Classic Rolls for a year (one per week for 52 weeks, ~$364 value).**Both new and existing loyalty members can enter HERE and will receive one entry when they sign up for the loyalty membership between May 4th and May 17th (must be done through landing page). Winners will be selected at random and notified via email on May 18, 2026*.

The limited-time menu items will be sold in Harry Potter-themed packaging and will be available at participating Cinnabon and Schlotzsky's Deli locations nationwide while supplies last.

For more information, go to Cinnabon.com to learn more!

* Code valid for first 934 Cinnabon Rewards members that add code shared via Email to their Rewards account. Code will deposit one (1) $2 off Butterbeer Bon Reward to Cinnabon Rewards account. Must be unlocked in the Cinnabon app prior to 5/17/2026 to be redeemed. Butterbeer Bon available for purchase starting 5/4/26 at participating locations. Limit one Reward redemption per member. Single use. Void where prohibited. 2. Redeem $2 off Butterbeer Bon (excluding taxes and fees) in-store or online at participating Cinnabon locations. Offer expires 5/17/26. Discount applies to qualifying item of lowest value. Single use. No substitutions; add-ons and extras may incur an additional charge. Must apply Reward at checkout. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER/WIN. Sweepstakes begins 12:01 a.m. (ET) on 5/4/2026 and ends at 11:59 p.m. (ET) on 5/17/2026. Open to legal U.S. residents of the fifty (50) United States and D.C. who are 18+ who have or sign up for a free Cinnabon Rewards account via the sweepstakes landing page during the Sweepstakes Period. See Official Rules at Cinnabon.com for eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/ARV's and complete details. Sponsor: Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. As of March 29, 2026, there are more than 2,400 Cinnabon locations in 48 states and across 65 countries and territories, primarily in high-traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments. Cinnabon is also a global licensor focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer-relevant occasions, whether on the go, in grocery stores, universities, at home or in the office. Join Cinnabon Rewards for special offers. For more information, visit cinnabon.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About The Harry Potter Franchise

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe that is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences — including themed lands at six Universal Destinations and Experiences theme parks around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King's Cross, New York, Chicago, Akasaka, and Harajuku. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s26)

SOURCE Cinnabon