The World's Most Irresistible Treat turns weekly TV time into crave-worthy indulgences with Swirled Sodas and CinnaPacks

ATLANTA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnabon®, one of seven iconic brands within the GoTo Foods® platform company, is making episode night rituals so much sweeter, just in time for peak reality TV season. Inspired by the viral beverage trend popularized by The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Cinnabon is introducing Swirled Soda™, featuring bold, indulgent flavors like cinnamon roll and raspberry, available starting today through April 23.

CINNABON® TURNS UP THE DRAMA WITH NEW SWIRLED SODAS AND LIMITED-TIME PAIRINGS INSPIRED BY The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives AND The Bachelorette

Swirled Soda flavors include Saints & Cinnas, a crisp soda base, with a creamy vanilla swirl and a light dash of our Makara® cinnamon on top, and Raspberry Revelations, which blends a crisp soda base with raspberry syrup and a creamy vanilla swirl, for a sweet, crave-forward sip. Both flavors can be customized with a soda base of your choice.

"Reality TV fans don't just watch—they gather, snack, and make an indulgent night of it," said Urvi Patel, SVP of Brands and Chief Brand Officer at Cinnabon. "By pairing our most irresistible treats with two shows that dominate the conversation, we're giving fans a delicious new way to experience their favorite nights of TV."

Playing off the MomTok leader's stint as this season's Bachelorette, the brand is also rolling out limited-time Bachelorette-themed packaging for CinnaPacks® and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives –themed cup sleeve for the Swirled Sodas, making get togethers, rose-worthy reactions, and unforgettable finales that much sweeter. Fans can grab their favorite Cinnabon pairing and tune in as The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season four premieres March 12 on Hulu, followed by the return of The Bachelorette on March 22, airing every Sunday night on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu.

The perfect pairing is available at select Cinnabon locations nationwide, while supplies last. Participating Schlotzsky's bakeries will offer CinnaPacks only (no featured beverage), which can be paired with any of Schlotzsky's beverage selections.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, a variety of other baked goods, and specialty beverages. As of February 1, there are more than 2,100 Cinnabon locations in 48 states and across 65 countries and territories, primarily in high-traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers, and military establishments. Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor focused on driving growth across consumer-relevant occasions, whether on the go, in grocery stores, universities, at home, or in the office. For more information, visit cinnabon.com or follow Cinnabon on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About the Bachelorette:

Taylor Frankie Paul is stepping into the spotlight as the leading lady for the 22nd season of The Bachelorette. After igniting #MomTok and going viral for pulling back the curtain on Salt Lake City's soft-swinging scene in Hulu's Emmy® Award–nominated series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the 31-year-old Utah native is ready to trade headline-making heartbreak for hometown dates as she begins her next chapter in Bachelor Nation.

Tune In: The Bachelorette premieres Sunday, March 22 at 8/7c on ABC and streams on Hulu.

Social: @bacheloretteabc | #TheBachelorette

About The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives S4:

The stakes for #MomTok are at an all-time high as their sisterhood faces the pressures of expanding fame. When Taylor is announced as The Bachelorette and Jen and Whitney head to Dancing with the Stars, competition creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition is turned upside down. As marriages unravel, personal demons surface, and family secrets come to light, the women must decide whether to lean on one another—or face their fates untethered and alone on the world's stage. Will the sisterhood survive, or will #MomTok shatter forever?

Tune In: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season four premieres on March 12th with all ten episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Social: @secretlivesonhulu | #TheSecretLivesOfMormonWives

