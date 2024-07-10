Cinnamon Adsorbent Dressings: Cinesteam®'s Natural-Based Solution for Chronic Wound Odor Management

When It Comes to Managing the Ongoing Smells Emitted by Malodorous Wounds, Cinesteam®'s Cinnamon Secondary Dressing Is a Superior Option.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounds can create malodorous smells in various settings and for a variety of reasons. For example, wound malodor can develop due to several healthcare conditions, including the treatment of tumoral wounds, pressure ulcers and sores, diabetic foot, burns, and post-surgery wounds. Wounds can develop odors due to the presence of necrotic tissue and fungating and bacterial infections.

These release odors that can decrease the quality of life of both patients and their caregivers. Wound malodors can isolate individuals through embarrassment and can have a serious impact beyond the scope of an original injury or chronic wound.

In response to this common concern, Cinesteam® has developed an innovative device by the same name. The solution uses a unique odor-control secondary dressing with, among other things, an adsorbent core and cinnamon powder sachet.

"Our research started with Isabelle Fromantin, the head of the wound cancer unit at Curie Institut in Paris," says Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "Isabelle dealt with malodorous wounds regularly, and eventually this led her to study their root causes. She found certain spices were often used to treat these wounds, and in our consequent in vitro studies, we found that cinnamon was the best-in-class choice."

The R&D team found cinnamon's physico and chemico properties were more capable when it came to odor control. The spice could both adsorb and remove unwanted smells from the air and replace them with its own classic, comforting alternative. The team took that concept and developed a secondary dressing that is able to not just release its own smells into the air but remove unwanted odors using the natural active ingredient. The result is an effective medical device that can dramatically improve the management of malodorous smells, helping to restore quality of life to patients and caregivers as they manage serious or chronic health conditions.

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

