CipherHealth announces decision to not attend HIMSS 2021 conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Engagement leader CipherHealth announced today that it has decided not to attend the 2021 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition from August 9-13, 2021 in Las Vegas due to the surging COVID-19 Delta variant. An organization that's focused on improving the front lines of care, driving outcomes, and boosting staff well-being, CipherHealth felt it was important to take a conservative approach to participation in this event as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the country and especially in Las Vegas.

"This was an extremely difficult decision for us, but I'm confident it's the right choice," said CipherHealth Chief Executive Officer, Jake Pyles. "We were so very excited to be at HIMSS this week and tell the healthcare community about our recently announced Next Generation Patient Engagement Platform , but the health and safety of our staff, customers, and the wider community has, and will always be, our top priority."

The educational breakout session, "Conversational Context: The Future of Patient Engagement," originally scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, will now take place virtually on Wednesday, August 18 at 2PM ET. Jeff Fuller, CipherHealth Vice President of Analytics Solutions, will lead an interactive and educational session featuring three marquee customers including, Dr. Patrick McGill of Community Health Network, Dr. Ben Becker of Intermountain Healthcare, and Heather Hunn of Inova Health System. To learn more and to register, visit cipherhealth.com .

Although CipherHealth will not be at HIMSS in person, company leaders are available throughout HIMSS and beyond to provide overviews and demos of its Next Generation Patient Engagement Platform. The new platform features a powerful digital orchestration engine, serving as an intelligent hub to manage all patient, staff, and caregiver communication for improved workflow efficiencies and cost savings. The orchestration engine functions across CipherHealth's entire suite of in-care rounding solutions and pre- and post-care outreach solutions, allowing for a single, unified system that closes critical care gaps and completes the communications loop.

To learn more about the new platform and to register for the upcoming webinar, visit cipherhealth.com .

