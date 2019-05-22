CipherHealth Celebrates Extraordinary Nurses with Fourth Annual Nurses Awards

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, CipherHealth, the leading patient engagement and communication software company, has partnered with inspiring nurses that lead care teams and organizations alike to improve patient outcomes and experiences across the healthcare continuum.

In celebration of National Nurses Week, CipherHealth is proud to recognize outstanding nurses and nursing teams that are transforming the future of healthcare delivery with its fourth annual Nurses Awards. Out of more than 300 nominees, the following recipients were selected by a committee for the Inspiring Nurse Leader, Excellence in Clinical Practice, and Outstanding Patient Care award categories.

1. Inspiring Nurse Leader Award:

Dawn Black, Palliative Care Nurse Practitioner at Henry Ford Home Health Care

"I have witnessed our nurses, therapists, and leadership staff acknowledge and celebrate Dawn for her ability to effectively improve our clinicians' knowledge and understanding of the principles necessary to keep patients in the forefront of our thinking and practice. As we serve an increasingly complex patient population, her efforts in leading Daily Safety Huddles have ensured that we identify and address the clinical, socioeconomic, cultural, and environmental barriers to care to reduce hospital readmissions. An exceptional field clinician, Dawn's leadership approach incorporates the provision of palliative care to strengthen the complement of services offered by our home health nurses. She leads by example and goes above and beyond to get the job done."

- Lynn Yadach-Blakey, Clinical Services Manager at Henry Ford Home Health Care

2. Excellence in Clinical Practice Award:

Christine Eaches, Cardiac Services Data Coordinator at Northwell Health's Huntington Hospital

"With more than 25 years of experience as a critical care nurse, Christine's knowledge is extraordinary and her expertise in cardiology has established merit in her current role and to the nursing profession as a whole. Christine enthusiastically embraces every opportunity to educate staff, patients, and our community. She wants nothing more than to make an exceptional experience for our patients."

- Jeanette Bredes, Cardiac Services Nurse Manager at Northwell Health's Huntington Hospital

3. Outstanding Patient Care Award:

Sarah Shipley, Nursing Professional Development Specialist at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital Emergency Department

"Sarah was on her way to work when she encountered a motor vehicle accident where there were multiple injuries. She got out of her vehicle to begin assisting the local fire department with patient care, and it was during her triaging that she discovered an infant under the brake pedal. She immediately started CPR and when EMS arrived, continued CPR all the way to the local Children's Hospital. She went above and beyond in her efforts to help save the child. This display of caring is something Sarah exhibits every day with our patients, faculty, and staff."

- Stephanie Woods, Associate Chief Nursing Officer at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital

"Every year, I am inspired by the many shining examples of nurses at all levels going above and beyond to secure the best outcomes for their patients," said Lisa Romano, MSN, RN, CipherHealth's Chief Nursing Officer. "The Nurses Awards emphasize the wonderful privilege it is to collaborate with nurses and other dedicated healthcare leaders to keep patients safe and on the path to recovery."

Congratulations to the nurses and nursing teams who are making a difference in the lives of their patients every day.

