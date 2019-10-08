CipherHealth Celebrates Ten Years of Excellence in Patient Engagement and Advancing Technology's Role in Healthcare

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , the leading healthcare software and communications technology company, is proud to announce today it is celebrating its 10th year of providing innovative solutions that help achieve better patient outcomes through enhanced communication.

Since 2009, CipherHealth has been delivering innovative patient engagement solutions to help healthcare providers secure the best possible outcomes and experiences for their patients by fostering connections and touchpoints along the healthcare journey.

CipherHealth has built the most comprehensive and integrated patient engagement platform in the industry. Its solutions are now being deployed by hundreds of leading healthcare organizations across the country - including hospitals and health systems, physician groups, home health agencies, clinics, and health plans. These partners are better able to keep patients safe, on the path to recovery, and actively involved in their health and wellbeing.

Moreover, as the 2019 KLAS Double Category Leader for Patient Outreach and Digital Rounding, CipherHealth is a proven partner in gaining and sustaining improvements in patient and clinician engagement, readmissions reduction, and HCAHPS improvement.

In fact, Healthcare organizations partnering with CipherHealth have experienced a 48% reduction in hospital readmissions and 37% drop in overall harm rate. Hospitals have demonstrated gains in their HCAHPS scores at twice the rate of the national average. Additionally, partners with CipherHealth have reported more than a 50% improvement in staff satisfaction as a result of being able to better track and trend patient experience and outcome information.

"We are proud of how far we've come as a company and we're excited to continue our focused mission of engaging patients throughout their entire care journey," remarked CipherHealth's CEO and Co-Founder, Randy Cheung. "It all begins with good communication between patient and provider and if that's not a simple process, things can fall through the cracks. We deliver a way for providers to better fulfill their promise of the best care possible."

CipherHealth is also proud to have been named "One of the Best Places to Work" by Modern Healthcare five years in a row.

For more information on how better patient engagement can drive better outcomes, visit www.cipherhealth.com .

About CipherHealth

As the top-ranked patient engagement communication company in the industry by KLAS, CipherHealth fosters connections along the healthcare journey to ensure the best possible outcomes for providers, staff, patients, and their loved ones. Its integrated technology solutions empower partners across the care continuum achieve the Quadruple Aim.

