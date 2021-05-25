CipherHealth Named Among Best Places to Work in Healthcare for Seventh Year

"We are so excited to be, once again, recognized by Modern Healthcare for this esteemed honor, which we believe is a direct result of our hard work this past year to create an inclusive, flexible, supportive and innovative working environment," said CipherHealth Chief Executive Officer Jake Pyles. "We didn't have a playbook to prepare us for this unprecedented time, but I'm proud of how the entire team got in front of the challenges with a sound strategy centered on organization resiliency and change management, as well as recruiting, retaining and developing the best talent across every part of the business."

Amid global upheaval for the healthcare industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CipherHealth was able to quickly adapt and roll out new solutions to help hospitals and healthcare systems respond to quickly changing needs, circumstances, and policies. Early in 2020, the organization rolled out a set of crisis response solutions specifically aimed at helping hospitals adapt engagement practices and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. As vaccines became available, CipherHealth debuted an outreach program specifically tailored for vaccine distribution, allowing care providers to automate outreach and focus on getting shots in arms.

And finally, recognizing the sharp emotional toll COVID-19 was taking on frontline care providers, CipherHealth also put a renewed focus this year on staff wellbeing, working with hospitals to ensure leaders are able to track and respond to staff wellness needs on an individual and system-wide basis.

"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."

The recognition from Modern Healthcare comes on the heels of other accolades for CipherHealth. The organization was recently awarded its second consecutive MedTech Breakthrough Award , winning the "Patient Engagement Innovation" category. In December, Frost & Sullivan recognized CipherHealth with its North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award .

The ranked list of all winners will be released in the September 20 issue of Modern Healthcare.

