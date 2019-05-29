CipherHealth Names New CPO & COO as Company Accelerates Growth

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its expansion and strategic growth initiative, CipherHealth , the leading patient engagement software company, has announced the new roles of Chief People Officer (CPO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Jennifer Compagni has joined CipherHealth as Chief People Officer and Jake Pyles, the current Chief Financial Officer at the company, is expanding his role to include Chief Operating Officer.

Both will help further CipherHealth's mission of empowering healthcare providers across the care continuum with integrated patient engagement solutions that improve patient communication and care coordination.

Compagni has an extensive background in corporate business, research, government and educational institutions as an HR executive. She has led HR teams and projects at Warner-Lambert Company, (Pfizer, Adams USA), Antenna Software, Revlon, Alpharma Inc. and The National Research Council of the National Academies. Prior to CipherHealth, Compagni also led the HR organization at SmartLinx Solutions, a growing SaaS company in the workforce management space.

As CPO at CipherHealth, Jennifer Compagni ensures a fluid human resource strategy that supports the overall business plan and strategic direction at the company to attract and retain great talent and make sure employees have an amazing career experience. She also provides strategic leadership by articulating HR needs and plans to the executive management team, shareholders and the board of directors.

"The award winning patient engagement product suite and mission-driven culture attracted me to CipherHealth. The team is an amazing, smart, cohesive group of people working together to enable patients to heal and thrive," said Compagni.

Jake Pyles, who became CipherHealth's CFO in August 2018, will now also lead the company's operations function. With more than twenty-five years of financial and operations experience at various software companies, Pyles has a significant amount of experience with managing high-growth technology companies. Prior to CipherHealth, Pyles spent four years as CFO at Paradigm Geophysical, leading the company to its eventual sale to Emerson Electric.

"We are thrilled with the addition of Jennifer and Jake's expanded role to help us continue delivering solutions that ensure patients get the best care possible," said CipherHealth CEO and Co-Founder Randy Cheung.

ABOUT CIPHERHEALTH

Ranked as the top-performing vendor for patient outreach and digital rounding by KLAS in 2019, CipherHealth is a proven healthcare technology partner committed to enhancing communication and care team coordination throughout the patient journey. CipherHealth's suite of integrated patient engagement solutions empowers healthcare organizations across the continuum to achieve the Quadruple Aim.

SOURCE CipherHealth