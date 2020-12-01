CipherHealth Partners with Community Health Network on Comprehensive, Interoperable Patient Engagement Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , provider of award-winning patient engagement and communication solutions, today announced that Indianapolis-based Community Health Network selected CipherHealth as a strategic enterprise patient engagement partner. Through their strategic partnership, the two organizations aim to usher in a new era of patient engagement across Community Health Network's more than 200 sites of care, empowering both patients and staff and enabling personalized communication throughout the patient journey.

Community Health Network is expanding and unifying its enterprise engagement ecosystem, unlocking strategic value and driving digital experiences across the continuum of care, with CipherHealth's scalable, interoperable, data-driven engagement platform.

By adopting this platform approach, as opposed to relying on disparate, transactional point solutions, Community Health Network aims to use CipherHealth's product suite to maximize patient engagement efforts. Community Health Network has partnered with CipherHealth to achieve three important goals relating to its patient engagement vision:

Empower patients: By offering digital self-servicing that aligns with patient wants and needs, the organization is giving patients a higher level of control over their own care.

Automate where possible: By taking repetitive tasks out of the hands of care providers and automating engagement tasks, the organization can improve staff well-being, reduce costs, and allow on-the-ground staff to focus on care.

Do more with less: The pandemic has ramped up stress levels for care teams, who, as a result of shifting deployments, are being asked to take on more than ever before with fewer resources.

"We are extremely excited to be innovating alongside CipherHealth at every stage of the patient journey, from patient activation and pre-care to point-of-care and post-visit," said Dr. Patrick McGill, EVP, Chief Analytics Officer, Community Health Network. "CipherHealth's digital engagement solutions put new tools in the hands of our frontline workers and allow us to leverage analytics and data to make real-time decisions when they matter most."

The move comes at an inflection point for CipherHealth, which is seeing strong growth amid demands from a healthcare industry that has been fundamentally changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As healthcare consumerism continues to accelerate, social distancing and safety measures put constraints on traditional rounding and visitation, and as the industry in general grapples with equitable access for all patients, patient engagement is quickly becoming a strategic imperative for healthcare organizations. To lead the organization through its next stage of growth, CipherHealth tapped Jake Pyles last month as its CEO.

"Community Health Network's concentrated focus on patient experience and engaging stakeholders digitally is inspiring, which is why I'm so thrilled to be partnering with them and building upon their vision," said Pyles. "With Community Health Network utilizing so much of CipherHealth's solution portfolio, the organization is enabling powerful, interoperable engagement along the entire continuum of care."

To learn more about CipherHealth patient engagement solutions, visit cipherhealth.com .

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning and proven technology solutions partner committed to enhancing communication and care throughout the patient journey. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped shape the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking products to help care providers effectively and efficiently deliver quality care for their patients. CipherHealth's suite of patient engagement programs sets new standards for care and empowers healthcare organizations to foster meaningful connections to ensure the best possible outcomes for staff members, patients, and their loved ones.

About Community Health Network

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of healthcare services, world-class innovations and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and what makes it a leading not-for-profit healthcare destination in central Indiana. For more information about Community Health Network, please visit eCommunity.com .

