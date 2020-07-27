CipherHealth Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare for the Sixth Time

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year, CipherHealth , provider of award-winning patient engagement and communication solutions, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare .

CipherHealth is one of 150 healthcare companies and organizations across the country to receive the distinction, which honors healthcare organizations that empower employees to provide the best possible care, products, and services.

CipherHealth and its employees share a passion for the mission of the organization: to foster connections along the healthcare journey to ensure the best possible outcomes for providers, staff, patients, and their loved ones. That mission is lived out every day through CipherHealth's core values of Collaborative, Agile, Resourceful, Engaged, and Empowered, known as CARE2.

For the distinction, CipherHealth was evaluated on measures like benefit design and internal communication. The company invests in employee satisfaction and well being, offering perks like monthly wellness benefits, discretionary PTO, a company-wide retreat, and more. This year, Modern Healthcare also took into account how company leadership responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and enabled employees amid challenging circumstances.

"We are honored to be recognized for the sixth time by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work," said CipherHealth President Jake Pyles. "The team has risen to new challenges this year. During a time of extreme uncertainty, they have redoubled their commitment to our customers, anticipating the needs of care providers and the patients they serve. Our goal has always been to create and maintain an inclusive workplace – and build a team devoted to elevating patient outcomes across the care continuum through real-time engagement."

This honor from Modern Healthcare underscores the momentum that CipherHealth has built throughout 2020. CipherHealth was ranked #1 by KLAS for digital rounding for the second year in a row and named the " Best Overall Patient Engagement Company " by MedTech BreakThrough. CipherHealth launched the COVID-19 Crisis Response Solutions to help healthcare organizations secure the best possible outcomes for the patients, families, and communities they serve during the initial crisis response and throughout recovery phases.

"It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "But the organizations recognized on this year's list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggle with the economic impact of the pandemic. We congratulate the Best Places to Work recipients for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."

Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group to conduct the assessment and put out its annual list. The rankings will be announced at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place virtually on October 8th in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference .

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital engagement platform committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has shaped the patient engagement market, delivering groundbreaking products to help providers achieve and sustain improved health outcomes. CipherHealth's portfolio of patient engagement software empowers healthcare organizations to foster meaningful connections to ensure the best possible outcomes for staff members, patients, and their loved ones.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Combining the power of a print publication, 24-7 digital news products, robust research and event platforms, Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions .

