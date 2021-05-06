CipherHealth Recognized for Patient Engagement Innovation with 2nd Consecutive MedTech Breakthrough Award

CipherHealth's Patient Engagement Platform helps keep patients engaged before, during, and after healthcare interactions, while reducing manual, administrative tasks for caregivers. When the pandemic hit, the agility and adaptability of CipherHealth's platform allowed healthcare delivery organizations to respond quickly to address new care delivery protocols, care management processes, and hospital operational challenges. CipherHealth rolled out a suite of innovative crisis response solutions that not only helped health systems respond to the pandemic, but also equipped them to scale as they continuously address the obstacles of a rapidly changing, dynamic public health crisis.

Additionally, as vaccines are being rolled out across the country, CipherHealth recently announced a Vaccine Communications solutions bundle, which automates the management and dissemination of important information about vaccine availability, appointment setting for the initial dose, reminders for the second, and follow-up symptom monitoring so that critical frontline workers can focus on caregiving, rather than manual and time-consuming patient outreach.

"Even before COVID, our platform has resulted in reducing no-show rates, lowering readmission and complication rates, improving clinical outcomes through personalized engagement and having patients that are more invested in their own care," said Jake Pyles, CEO at CipherHealth. "We aim to serve as the Gold Standard in patient engagement and this award from MedTech Breakthrough signals success in this effort. Thank you so much for this esteemed recognition."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"CipherHealth doesn't just address the individual needs of the provider or the patient — they focus on bringing the provider, patient, family, and community together to foster a 360-degree conversation about improving the healthcare experience for all," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Congratulations to everyone at CipherHealth for the second year in a row. Their ability to innovate in the crisis builds on an impressive record of innovation and we are thrilled to recognize them with our 'Patient Engagement Innovation Award' for 2021."

Key capabilities for the CipherHealth Patient Engagement Platform include:

For Patients & Families:

Communicating test results and conducting longitudinal monitoring allow providers to address CDC, WHO, and CMS guidelines in addition to limiting further spread with proactive communication and real-time data capture.

For Staff:

Regular symptom screening, and safety and wellness rounds, allow providers to ensure teams are safe, engaged, supported, and appreciated.

For Sites:

In response to the evolving facility needs, audits and checklists help manage the capacity of PPE, beds, equipment, and staff to prepare for surges in COVID-19 cases.

For Communities:

Automated outreach allows for quick communication with a broader community, as well as with targeted patient populations, to provide education, preventative health services, and proactive guidance for chronic disease management.

CipherHealth is an award-winning and proven technology partner committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the patient journey. CipherHealth's suite of patient engagement software empowers healthcare organizations to foster meaningful connections to ensure the best possible outcomes for staff members, patients, and their loved ones.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

