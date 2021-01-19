CipherHealth Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Communications Solutions to Keep Communities, Patients, Staff and Caregivers Connected and Informed During the COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As providers grapple with a vaccine rollout of unprecedented complexity, patient engagement leader CipherHealth has announced its COVID-19 Vaccine Communications solutions, a bundle of proven communications and outreach solutions specifically designed to help healthcare organizations keep their patient population informed and educated on the rollout of vaccines in their communities amid rapid change.

CipherHealth's COVID-19 Vaccine Communications solutions bundle automates the management and dissemination of important information about vaccine administration and symptom monitoring so that critical frontline workers can focus on caregiving, rather than manual and time-consuming patient outreach.

While millions of vaccine doses have been shipped around the U.S. so far, only a fraction of them have actually been administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Unfortunately, an array of logistical issues has slowed the race to vaccinate millions of Americans, and hospitals are left largely responsible for coordinating the most critical part of a vaccine's journey – into a patient's arm. That coordination and outreach, on a massive scale and with the utmost urgency, can pull already overtaxed frontline workers away from patient care in favor of administrative tasks.

"Healthcare providers are not only struggling with the logistics of vaccine distribution during the darkest days of the pandemic, they're also grappling with providing widespread education to counter misinformation and an unwillingness among some populations to receive a vaccine," said Chandni Mathur, Senior Business Analyst, Transformational Health, Frost & Sullivan. "CipherHealth already stands out as its offerings cover the full patient continuum in the care journey from pre-arrival to point of care to post-discharge, eventually supporting population health management efforts. It has now smartly bundled its outreach solutions to support the incredibly complex vaccine distribution and administration work providers have to undertake in the coming months."

CipherHealth's COVID-19 Vaccine Communications solutions bundle consists of four essential outreach offerings that address critical stages in the time-sensitive delivery and management of COVID-19 vaccines. They can be acquired as a bundle, but are also available individually, depending on the specific needs of healthcare systems and providers:

On-Demand Messaging : High-volume outreach to patient populations is used to educate and inform on vaccine readiness, availability, and other pertinent information, as well as safety and efficacy information to debunk vaccine misinformation. Automated inquiry responses also mitigate the burden of high inbound call volumes from patients requesting information. Appointment Reminders : Coordination of the first dose remains complicated on a large scale, but focus on administering a second dose is even more critical. Many patients will experience side effects after a first dose , fostering concerns about their willingness to return for the required second shot. Automated reminders are a key tool to increase show rates for critical follow-up. Post-Visit Outreach : Outreach within 24 hours following a vaccination educates patients on what to expect, normal side effects, and when they should be concerned. It helps reduce unnecessary trips to the ER and doctors' offices as well as reduce anxiety and fear of getting the second dose. Longitudinal Monitoring : Monitoring vaccine recipients for a set period of time following a first and/or second dose gives providers real-time visibility into any unexpected side effects and/or complications post-vaccination, automatically flagging issues for follow-up.

"Hospitals and frontline workers are stretched to – even beyond – their limits right now. They've been battling this pandemic for almost a year. Although the arrival of the vaccines is certainly welcome, they are coming at a time when case records are being shattered on an almost daily basis, and the vaccine rollout represents another herculean task for providers to handle as they're already grappling with treating patients," said Jake Pyles, CEO of CipherHealth. "With this solution set, we want to give providers the tools they need to streamline vaccine rollouts through automated engagement, so caregivers can stay where they are needed most: with their patients."

For more information on CipherHealth's COVID-19 Vaccine Communications solutions, visit https://cipherhealth.com/covid-19/vaccine/ .

