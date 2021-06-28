CipherHealth Wins Globee® in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards® for Its COVID-19 Crisis Response Solutions

CipherHealth's COVID-19 Crisis Response Solutions won the bronze award in the category for Best Product to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19. The pandemic upended every aspect of care delivery, care management, and operations for hospitals and health systems in the United States. The adaptability of CipherHealth's patient engagement platform allowed them to offer a set of innovative Crisis Response Solutions that helped health systems respond to the pandemic in a timely manner. The bundle of solutions were designed to help providers confront urgent challenges in caring for their patients and families, protecting their staff, maintaining sites and locations safe, and communicating with the communities they serve.

"We're so proud to receive this important recognition," said Jake Pyles, CEO of CipherHealth. "As soon as the WHO declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, we pivoted quickly to ensure our Crisis Response Solutions bundle enabled our customers to protect their patients, staff, and communities, and helped them address the changing needs of health systems when engagement became more crucial than ever. This honor from the Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and the care they deliver."

More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.

"The information technology industry continues to show its resilience," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning and proven technology solutions leader committed to enhancing communication and care throughout the patient journey for all those involved. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped shape the patient and staff engagement category, delivering groundbreaking products to help care providers effectively and efficiently deliver quality care for their patients. CipherHealth's suite of digital engagement programs sets new standards for care and empowers healthcare organizations to foster meaningful connections to ensure the best possible outcomes for staff members, patients, and their loved ones. For more information, visit https://cipherhealth.com/.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com .

