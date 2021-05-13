Cipherhealth's Lisa Romano Among Top 25 Women Leaders In Healthcare Software, As Selected By The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report list honors women who "are developing software products and services that are not only helping to update legacy systems but are also directly impacting outcomes for patients and providers. These women leaders have been integral in anticipating the unique needs of healthcare systems, companies, and professionals, recognizing the necessity for interoperability, security, and usability within embedded and frequently complex digital infrastructures. Notably, they have also contributed meaningfully to the growth of their organizations, in many cases leading to marked increases in revenue during their tenures."

"I'm so honored to be listed alongside such a diverse and powerful group of visionary women leaders," said Romano. "This is a distinction I share with all of the tireless women in our organization leading the charge to revolutionize engagement for a new era of care."

Romano brings over 32 years of nursing experience to CipherHealth, where she is responsible for clinical strategy. She has developed best-practice approaches to rounding and outreach and played a key role in developing a COVID-19 crisis response solutions bundle for hospitals to quickly adapt to changing engagement needs amid the pandemic.

Lisa is extremely passionate about capturing the voice of the patient, addressing social determinants of health, and ensuring staff well-being, especially under the unprecedented strains of the pandemic.

The Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software were selected through nominations from peers and colleagues, a detailed review of leadership roles, longevity, technical expertise, business acumen, and other measures.

"While we aren't surprised that Lisa was selected among such a prestigious group of honorees, we are honored and thankful that we get to work with her every day," said CipherHealth Chief Executive Officer, Jake Pyles. "The passion, clinical expertise, and vision she brings with her are key to our success as an organization."

