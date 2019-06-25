CipherHealth's New Clinical Advisory Board to Lead the Way to Better Patient Outcomes

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth, the leading patient engagement software company, is pleased to announce its collaboration with some of the country's top healthcare industry experts to form the CipherHealth Clinical Advisory Board (CAB). The CAB is designed to consider the diverse views of CipherHealth's client partners and the healthcare industry in order to support software development and clinical workflows to create more positive experiences for care providers, patients and their families.

The members consist of industry-known Nursing, Patient Experience, Case Management, Population Health, and Operations leaders who are responsible for providing expert guidance and collaboration as CipherHealth continues to enhance and expand the reach of its cutting-edge patient engagement platform.

Some of the objectives of the CAB include identifying industry trends that could impact the future direction of CipherHealth offerings, providing guidance on features and functionality of CipherHealth's solutions, honing and vetting best practice workflows that support optimized use of software to ensure positive outcomes, as well as discussing ways to tackle challenges facing healthcare executives today.

"CipherHealth has worked hard to continuously innovate at the forefront of patient-centric care. We will continue to redefine traditional healthcare delivery as we partner with our dedicated client hospitals and the great minds that make up the Clinical Advisory Board," said Lisa Romano RN, MSN, CipherHealth's Chief Nursing Officer. "It is an exciting time in healthcare as we allow the voice of the patient to be heard while supporting their journey to wellness at critical points in care delivery."

Members of CipherHealth's Clinical Advisory Board are:

Ben Becker , DNP, RN, NEA-BC Director, Enterprise Care Management at Intermountain Health Care

, DNP, RN, NEA-BC Director, Enterprise Care Management at Intermountain Health Care Andrea Burch , MS, RN VP Chief Operating Officer, Chief Nursing Officer SCL at Lutheran Medical Center

, MS, RN VP Chief Operating Officer, Chief Nursing Officer SCL at Lutheran Medical Center Heather Hunn , BSN, RN Director, Patient Experience at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus

, BSN, RN Director, Patient Experience at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus Vanessa Mona , BS, Director, Care Experience at Henry Ford Health System

, BS, Director, Care Experience at Henry Ford Health System Diane Nanno , MS, RN, CNS, NE-BC, CCCTM Director, Transitional Care Services at SUNY Upstate University Hospital

, MS, RN, CNS, NE-BC, CCCTM Director, Transitional Care Services at SUNY Upstate University Hospital Paul Sommer , MBA, CPXP Senior Director, Patient Experience Geisinger at Health System

, MBA, CPXP Senior Director, Patient Experience Geisinger at Health System Vanessa Roshell-Stacks , MHA, Vice-President Care Coordination, Clinical Documentation and Hospital Operations at Rush University Medical Center

, MHA, Vice-President Care Coordination, Clinical Documentation and Hospital Operations at Medical Center J. Suzanne Wilson , MBA, RN, ACM, AVP, Post Acute Services / Continuing Care at AnMed Health

The group held its first meeting at CipherHealth's Partners in Excellence User Conference last week in San Diego.

For more information on how better patient engagement can drive better results, visit www.cipherhealth.com .

ABOUT CIPHERHEALTH

Ranked as the top-performing vendor for patient outreach and digital rounding by KLAS in 2019, CipherHealth is a proven healthcare technology partner committed to enhancing communication and care team coordination throughout the patient journey. CipherHealth's suite of integrated patient engagement solutions empowers healthcare organizations across the continuum to achieve the Quadruple Aim.

SOURCE CipherHealth

Related Links

http://www.cipherhealth.com

