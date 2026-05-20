CIRCA SPORTS ANNOUNCES RECORD-BREAKING $30 MILLION, NO RAKE GUARANTEE FOR CIRCA MILLION VIII, CIRCA SURVIVOR AND CIRCA GRANDISSIMO 2026-2027 PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL CONTESTS

Eighth Year of Las Vegas-Based Contests Makes History with $20 Million Guarantee for Circa Survivor; $6 Million Guarantee for Circa Million VIII; and $4 Million for Circa Grandissimo

Signups Begin Friday, May 22 for Circa Million VIII, Circa Survivor and Circa Grandissimo

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa Sports – a leading authority in sports betting – is once again redefining the professional football contest landscape with another historic, record-setting season. Circa Survivor, Circa Million VIII and Circa Grandissimo will raise the bar yet again with a combined guaranteed prize pool of $30 million – the largest in contest and world history – all with no rake.

Circa Survivor is back and bigger than ever for the 2026-2027 football season with a payout of $20 million guaranteed for the last entry standing, while Circa Million VIII will deliver $6 million guaranteed, with a $1 million first place prize that comes with a coveted Circa Sports blue jacket. The ultra-luxury, $100,000 per entry Circa Grandissimo will return for its second year with a $4 million prize for the last entry standing. Each contest's pool is no rake, and any additional entries that exceed the guarantee will enhance the pool's winnings.

Last year, five winners of Circa Survivor, who all went 20-0 during the 2025-2026 season, took home the largest prize pot in history of $18,718,000, with each winning entry receiving $3,743,600. $6.9 million was split between Circa Grandissimo winners and $1 million was prized to the Circa Million VII winner.

Sign-ups and entries for both contests can be made once the contests open at any of the following Nevada Circa Sports locations in Las Vegas and Sparks:

Bettors can sign-up for the contests at any of these Circa Sports Nevada locations, and entries for bettors outside of Nevada can register a proxy to submit picks from within the state.

Circa Million VIII, Circa Survivor and Circa Grandissimo sign-ups will run May 22 – September 12. For contest rules, click here .

SOURCE Circa Sports