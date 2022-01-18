CIRCA SPORTS AWARDS $11M TO PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST WINNERS

LAS VEGAS , Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa Sports has awarded $11M to the winners of its record-setting Circa Survivor and Circa Million III pro-football contests, which concluded on January 9.

Marking the world's largest legal football survivor contest, Circa Survivor awarded five winners a collective $7 million payout. Back for its third year, Circa Million III delivered $4 million in prizes over the course of the season, with the final winner claiming $1 million.

"Our team at Circa Sports introduced some of the biggest football contests in the world within three years of operation, and the payouts were extraordinary," said Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens. "We were thrilled to award six individuals with seven-figure prizes, and even got to celebrate with a few of them during game 20 in the world's largest sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino. It was a tremendous year for football, and we are looking forward to see what's in store for next season's contests."

The seven-figure winners for the two contests include:

Circa Survivor:

Michael Sax – $1,533,333.35

–

RETURN OF SURVIVOR (Alias) – $1,533,333.35



Billy Chippas – $1,533,333.35

–

Marc Perlman – $1,200,000

–

Chris Piper – $1,200,000

– Circa Million III

Tony Gordon – $1,000,000

Circa Survivor



Circa Survivor winners each lasted 20 legs of the football season, including Thanksgiving and Christmas day. This entailed choosing one different team to win straight up each week, but the player could not pick the same team twice for the duration of the season. The five winners ended up going 20-0-0, which was a two-game increase from last year's contest.

Circa Million III



During Circa Million III, each player made five professional football picks against the spread each week. One point was awarded for each correct selection and one-half point for each push. A collective $4 million in payouts was awarded, including a $100,000 booby prize for last place in the full season.

At a special presentation and cocktail reception at the D Las Vegas on January 14, contest winners were presented with checks from Stevens and the Circa Sports team.

Since its 2019 launch, Circa Sports has become known for a leadership team consisting of the industry's top oddsmakers, and a menu featuring some of the best odds in the country. The brand has seen rapid growth since its first location at Golden Gate Hotel & Casino. Shortly after, it opened at sister property the D Las Vegas, and then launched its flagship location as the world's largest sportsbook inside Circa Resort & Casino. This was quickly followed by Southern Nevada satellite books at Tuscany Suites & Casino in Las Vegas and The Pass at Water Street in Henderson. Additionally, Circa Sports has expanded in the country with operations in Colorado and Iowa.

Details for the 2022-2023 football contests will be announced this summer.

For more information, visit circasports,com.

About Circa Sports



Helmed by casino owner and downtown Las Vegas developer Derek Stevens, Circa Sports is blazing a new trail in the gaming industry by combining customer-first approach to business with a team of the country's top oddsmakers. Circa Sports boasts one of the most competitive wagering menus in Las Vegas and is a leader in the city for sports futures. The venture currently operates in the world's largest sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino, as well as sister properties Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and the D Las Vegas. Circa Sports marked its first venture outside of Nevada with the Circa Sports Colorado app, and Stevens launched his first Las Vegas books outside of his downtown properties at Tuscany Suites & Casino and The Pass Casino in Henderson.

