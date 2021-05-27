Circus Buffet To Reopen At Circus Circus Las Vegas On May 29

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circus Circus Las Vegas today announced Circus Buffet will reopen to serve guests delectable American comfort food daily for breakfast, brunch and dinner. Starting Saturday, May 29, Circus Buffet will offer a variety of American food including cooked-to-order omelets.

Opened everyday of the week, Circus Buffet serves breakfast and brunch from 7a.m. – 2p.m. and dinner from 4:30p.m. to 10p.m. Weekday, weekend and holiday buffet prices are as followed:

Weekday

Adult $19.99 Brunch | $21.99 Dinner

Child $14.99 Brunch | $16.99 Dinner

Weekend

Adult $22.99 Brunch | $24.99 Dinner

Child $15.99 Brunch | $17.99 Dinner

Holiday

Adult $23.99 Brunch | $25.99 Dinner

Child $15.99 Brunch | $17.99 Dinner

*Ages four to 10 years are considered a child. Children three and under are no charge.

Known as the Strip's most family-friendly resort for more than 50 years, Circus Circus Las Vegas features iconic circus acts and games, the only coin-operation slot machines on the Las Vegas Strip and The Steak House, a multiple award-winning restaurant.

About Circus Circus Las Vegas

Circus Circus Las Vegas is a privately owned hotel and casino that offers dining, shopping, entertainment and more than 101,000 square feet of gaming space. A family favorite Las Vegas resort since its inception, Circus Circus provides affordable rates for its nearly 4,000 guest rooms in its lodge, tower rooms, suites and RV Park, and family-fun activities ranging from the thrills of The Adventuredome theme park to live circus acts right on the casino floor.

For information visit www.circuscircus.com, or follow the property on social media: Facebook: Facebook.com/CircusCircus; and Twitter, Instagram @CircusVegas

