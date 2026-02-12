CÎROC ATHLETIC CLUB TAKES CENTER COURT AS OFFICIAL VODKA SPONSOR OF DESERT SMASH 2026

The luxury vodka brand brings its signature style and elevated hospitality to the iconic celebrity tennis and pickleball event in the desert

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CÎROC Vodka announces its CÎROC Athletic Club will serve as the driving platform behind its partnership with Desert Smash 2026, where CÎROC is named the event's Official Vodka Sponsor.

Designed to celebrate the intersection of sport, culture, and elevated leisure, the CÎROC Athletic Club brings the brand's Leisure Well philosophy to life through culturally relevant, movement-led experiences. The partnership positions Desert Smash as a natural extension of the platform, blending high-performance sport with intentional moments of connection, celebration, and style.

Now in its 22nd year, Desert Smash has welcomed an unmatched roster of athletic icons and cultural tastemakers over the years, including Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale, Joe Pesci, Pete Sampras, Pink, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova, Nova Djokovic, Serena Williams, and Marat Safin.

Taking place March 2-3, 2026 in La Quinta, California, Desert Smash brings together elite professional athletes, celebrities, and tastemakers for a high-energy weekend of tennis, pickleball, and entertainment. As the exclusive vodka partner across all Desert Smash programming, CÎROC will activate the CÎROC Athletic Club throughout the weekend via premium cocktail experiences, immersive pop-ups, and curated hospitality moments on and off the court.

Returning for 2026, Matt Manasse, CÎROC Athletic Club Coach and Ambassador, is slated to participate once again, further reinforcing the platform's commitment to movement, sport, and culturally relevant storytelling. His involvement underscores CÎROC Athletic Club's role as more than a sponsorship, but a living brand world rooted in sport and connection.

"The CÎROC Athletic Club is about redefining how people experience sport and leisure, not as opposites, but as complementary forces," said Nick Tran, President and CMO of First Round Collective. "Desert Smash embodies that mindset, making it the ideal stage to bring the Athletic Club to life in a way that feels authentic, elevated, and culturally connected."

Guests will experience CÎROC Athletic Club activations including a branded on-site pop-up within the vendor village, signature cocktails served at the onsite bars, and integrated moments across the Celebrity Pickleball Challenge, Pro Tennis Exhibition, and the Desert Smash Bash.

The 2026 Desert Smash weekend will unfold across La Quinta Resort & Club and the private Zenyara Estate, setting the stage for a weekend defined by sport, style, and of course, leisure – the CÎROC Athletic Club way.

For live updates on Desert Smash 2026, including ticket information, visit www.desertsmash.com . For the latest from the CÎROC Athletic Club, visit www.cirocathleticclub.com .

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO's ever-expanding flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO, CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON, CÎROC SUMMER CITRUS, CÎROC PASSION and CÎROC LIMONATA. In June 2018, the makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. In April 2022, the brand entered the ready-to-drink market, bringing the spirit of luxury and culture to the category with CÎROC Vodka Spritz.

About CÎROC Athletic Club

The CÎROC Athletic Club is a lifestyle platform that invites consumers to Leisure Well, embracing CÎROC's modern philosophy that leisure is not passive but powerful. Blending movement, culture, and connection, the Athletic Club reimagines the traditional country club through a fresh, inclusive lens that champions style, creativity, and community. From curated sporting events and cultural experiences to flavor-driven dining moments, the CÎROC Athletic Club brings together people who know that living well means celebrating often, and doing it with CÎROC in hand.

About Desert Smash

Desert Smash is an annual celebrity tennis event that has been bringing together Hollywood stars and professional tennis players since its inception in 2004. Held at the luxurious La Quinta Resort & Club, this high-energy event raises significant funds for various charitable causes, combining competitive matches with entertainment and VIP experiences. Over the years, Desert Smash has grown into a premier event, drawing attention from media, brands, and fans worldwide while raising millions for impactful organizations.

