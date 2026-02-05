CÎROC VODKA ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AS OFFICIAL VODKA OF THE NEXO DALLAS OPEN

The brand extends its "Leisure Well" ethos through a three-year collaboration celebrating sport, culture, and elevated social experiences

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka today announced a new three-year partnership as the Official Vodka of the Nexo Dallas Open, introducing its CÎROC Athletic Club platform to a new audience as the brand continues its expansion into modern sport and leisure culture.

Beginning in 2026, CÎROC Vodka will be integrated across the Nexo Dallas Open experience, bringing its signature blend of premium hospitality, contemporary sport, and refined social energy to one of the fastest-growing tennis tournaments in the U.S. This year's tournament will take place February 7 through February 15, 2026, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

As part of the partnership, CÎROC Vodka will activate through the tournament, including featured cocktail experiences, branded mobile bars, and a dedicated on-site presence designed to elevate fan engagement on and off the court. Programming will align with the CÎROC Athletic Club's broader mission of inviting consumers to experience sport as a lifestyle and encouraging fans to connect, unwind, and Leisure Well.

"The Nexo Dallas Open represents everything the CÎROC Athletic Club stands for: world-class sport, cultural relevance, and the joy that comes from shared moments," said Nick Tran, President and CMO of First Round Collective. "This multi-year partnership allows us to build something lasting with the tournament and its fans and to create an elevated experience that goes beyond the game."

Held annually, the Nexo Dallas Open has become a premier stop on the professional tennis calendar, drawing elite athletes, tastemakers, and fans from across the country. Over the course of the three-year partnership, CÎROC Vodka will play an integral role in shaping the tournament's hospitality and social atmosphere, reinforcing the event as a destination where sport and lifestyle converge.

For more information on the Nexo Dallas Open, visit www.dallasopen.com . To stay up to date on CÎROC Athletic Club programming, visit www.CirocAthleticClub.com .

About CÎROC Ulta-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO's ever-expanding flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO, CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON, CÎROC SUMMER CITRUS, CÎROC PASSION and CÎROC LIMONATA. In June 2018, the makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. In April 2022, the brand entered the ready-to-drink market, bringing the spirit of luxury and culture to the category with CÎROC Vodka Spritz.

About the CÎROC Athletic Club

The CÎROC Athletic Club is a lifestyle platform that invites consumers to Leisure Well, embracing CÎROC's modern philosophy that leisure is not passive but powerful. Blending movement, culture, and connection, the Athletic Club reimagines the traditional country club through a fresh, inclusive lens that champions style, creativity, and community. From curated sporting events and cultural experiences to flavor-driven dining moments, the CÎROC Athletic Club brings together people who know that living well means celebrating often, and doing it with CÎROC in hand.

About The Nexo Dallas Open

The Nexo Dallas Open is currently an ATP Tour 500 men's tournament that will play its fifth year in North Texas February 7-15, 2026, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. It will be the only ATP Tour indoor championship in the United States, and features men's top world tennis players in singles and doubles competition. The tournament, previously held as the New York Open and Memphis Open, is one of the longest-running American tournaments on the ATP Tour. Its rich history features some of the top names in tennis, including legends John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Michael Chang, John Isner, and Andy Murray, and a current generation of stars like Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Casper Ruud and Tommy Paul.

