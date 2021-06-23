Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Announces Additional Reopening Plans

INTERMISSION IS OVER, more tickets on sale now!

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group ("Cirque du Soleil" or "the Company") is pleased to confirm the long-awaited return of additional touring and resident shows. After announcing the reopening of two of its most iconic shows in Las Vegas "O" and Mystère, as well as the touring shows KOOZA in Punta Cana and LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall, in London on April 21, 2021, Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to confirm the addition of five new shows to its on-sale listings.

The Beatles LOVE , a Cirque du Soleil creation and co-production with Apple Corps Ltd ., will reopen at The Mirage on Aug. 26, 2021 with tickets going on sale on June 24, 2021

Additionally, Blue Man Group, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group's affiliate show, will return to Chicago and New York in full color beginning Aug. 18 and Sept. 3, 2021, respectively, with the Las Vegas show opening June 24.

Today also marks the beginning of a celebratory movement for Cirque du Soleil in support of the live entertainment industry and its professionals with the launch of its global initiative #intermissionisover. Since the start of the pandemic, the arts ecosystem has sustained irreparable damages as the live events industry was one of the first to shut down. With this initiative, Cirque du Soleil aims to shed light on the resilience of performers and bring maximum visibility to the challenges creative professionals are facing – and overcoming – in this time of revival.

Cirque du Soleil has enlisted circus aficionados and artists from around the world to help spread the word, inviting them to share on social media photos and videos of themselves hard at work or in their everyday life as they are working toward a return to the stages, or what this moment means to them, using the #intermissionisover hashtag and proudly wearing the official Intermission is Over t-shirt. The campaign kicked off today on the company's website and social platforms.

"Today, we all stand together to celebrate our industry coming back to life," said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "Let's flood social platforms with messages of hope, strength and perseverance. We encourage you to join us and add your voice to support your favorite artists, venues, friends and families working in the live entertainment industry. Intermission is over. Now, show time!"

Fans are encouraged to join the movement by sharing their favorite show memories on social media, using #IntermissionIsOver. The campaign t-shirt will be available, starting tomorrow, for US$35.00 on the Cirque du Soleil website.

"Cirque du Soleil thanks them wholeheartedly for their support of fellow performers and professionals," said Lamarre. "Now is a time to celebrate the resilience of our industry and the return of live entertainment performances."

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com .

