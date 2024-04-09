Cirrus Announces Cirrus One Premium Aircraft Management Service

MCKINNEY, Texas and ORLANDO, Fla. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus today announced the Cirrus One aircraft management service for regional SR Series and Vision Jet owners. Cirrus One leverages the company's concierge suite of services to provide complete aircraft management including pilot service, hangar storage, aircraft maintenance and more ensuring that the owners' aircraft is ready to fly and safely stored. Cirrus One is currently available at Cirrus campuses in Greater Orlando, Dallas and Phoenix.

Cirrus G2+ Vision Jet and SR Series G7

"We are pleased to expand our world-class ownership services and offerings to Cirrus owners at our dedicated locations," said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer, Cirrus. "Cirrus One eases aircraft ownership by guiding current and prospective owners through the nuances of aircraft management, financing and service. Our locations now support Cirrus owners by unlocking financial opportunity when leveraging multiple services and saving them time, not only through flight but also with the ease of Cirrus One."

Cirrus' robust ecosystem of ownership offerings continues to grow. The grand opening of new state-of-the-art facilities now provides owners with access to the services required to maintain their Cirrus aircraft with ease.

Learn more about Cirrus One at cirrusaircraft.com/cirrus-one or email [email protected].

About Cirrus

Cirrus is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world's first single-engine Personal Jet™, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 16 million hours, and 265 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has seven locations in the United States, including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee and Benton Harbor, Michigan.

