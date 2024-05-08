Cirrus Delivers New Fleet of TRAC Series G7 Aircraft to Western Michigan University

As an aviation collegiate partner for nearly a quarter century, Western Michigan University is renewing its current fleet of 28 SR20s to 32 new, TRAC20 G7 aircraft. With the new TRAC20 G7 fleet, Western Michigan University continues to position itself as a leader in training next-generation aviation professionals with the advancements the TRAC20 G7 offers through transferrable skills necessary to seamlessly transition from student to professional pilot.

"Supporting one of the largest collegiate flight programs is exciting, especially during a time when pilots are in high demand," said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus. "The TRAC Series G7 offers the students at Western Michigan University a fantastic opportunity to position themselves for a successful career in aviation by training on the most advanced flight deck available with the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) for a primary trainer."

With G7, Cirrus adds Cirrus Perspective Touch+ by Garmin® and is the first-ever piston aircraft to incorporate dual Garmin Touch Controllers. Perspective Touch+ offers larger, high-resolution displays with expanded systems integration, enabling a more intuitive flight deck. Integrated systems add to the aircraft's robust list of stability features including the Electronic Stability and Protection system and an integrated engine indication and crew alerting/warning systems all features found on today's advanced airliners.

"In 2005, WMU entered into a partnership with Cirrus that persists to this day," said Dr. Raymond Thompson, Dean of Western Michigan University. "When the University was looking to take collegiate flight training into the 21st Century, they looked no further than Cirrus. Since the arrival of the first TRAC20, WMU has fully embraced the sophistication and benefits of the Cirrus aircraft. From a functional standpoint, the benefits students obtain from learning to fly in the Cirrus result in professional pilot candidates who are career ready."

Western Michigan University's College of Aviation offers the only comprehensive aviation program at a public university in the state of Michigan, and with approximately 1,100 undergraduate students, is one of the largest aviation programs in the nation. Backed by 85 years of aviation experience, education, and our excellent industry reputation, WMU's College of Aviation is a powerful force in the future of aviation training.

