Cisco Awards ePlus the Global Customer Experience (CX) Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced it has been named the Global Customer Experience (CX) Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2023. Cisco's Partner Summit Global Awards recognize top-performing partners across 21 categories demonstrating innovation in delivering solutions that help customers succeed in new ways.

Awarded to partners for standout success and exemplary sales and service, Partner Summit Global Awards are the highest form of recognition for Cisco partners.

"We have a services-led and customer-first approach to countless daily interactions where we provide innovative solutions that help our customers drive adoption and extract value from their investments in technology," said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer of ePlus. "We are committed to enabling our customers to leverage technology and achieve their desired business outcomes. We spend the time to deeply understand our customers' challenges as well as their goals, always keeping their best interest at the core of what we do. We're honored to be recognized for our results-driven focus on behalf of our customers and the tremendous value we provide."

"The theme at Partner Summit 2023 is 'Greater Together' and our Partner Summit Global Award winners are fantastic examples of our shared success and the power of partnering," said Jeff Sharritts, EVP and Chief Customer and Partner Officer at Cisco. "Congratulations to ePlus for being Customer Experience Partner of the Year for 2023. You have demonstrated your ability to deliver outstanding results, respond to customers' challenges, and lead in a dynamic competitive landscape."

ePlus carries multiple Cisco Master Specialization Certifications across Data Center and Hybrid Cloud, Collaboration, Networking, Service Provider and Security. The company also has earned advanced architecture specializations in Collaboration, Advanced Enterprise Networks, Customer Experience, Data Center, Unified Contact Center Enterprise, Service Provider and Security, and holds specializations in Hyperflex, IOT, IOT Advantage, Umbrella for MSSPs, Webex Contact center, Collaboration SaaS, Environmental Sustainability, Full-Stack Observability Solution, Hybrid Work from Office Solution and Secure Access Service Edge Solutions. ePlus also carries Cisco Powered Service designations in Cisco SD-WAN, Meraki SD-WAN, Meraki Access, Webex Contact Center, Cloud Calling, Cloud Managed Security, Managed Business Communications, and Managed Security.

Earlier this year, ePlus, as well as its London-based subsidiary, IGXGlobal UK Limited, successfully achieved renewal of the Cisco Gold Certified Provider Partner and Gold Integrator designations.

For more information about Cisco solutions from ePlus, visit www.eplus.com/cisco.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,850 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

