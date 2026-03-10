ePlus Ranks in Elite 150 of CRN Managed Service Provider 500 List

HERNDON, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has earned a place in the Elite 150 category of the CRN® 2026 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list. The Elite 150 recognizes MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers.

ePlus offers a robust Managed Services portfolio, with a variety of options spanning almost every discipline area, including cloud, security, data storage, collaboration, networking and AI. The ePlus Managed Services practice delivers 24x7x365 support, a rigorous ITIL-based framework that is independently certified and audited, and customized tools and dashboards that provide greater visibility and intelligence to customers.

Companies named to the list deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers. The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

"At ePlus, we say that some services are delivered by great technology and some services are delivered by great people, but that by working with ePlus, you get the best of both worlds," said Darren Raiguel, COO and president of ePlus Technology. "We consistently receive customer satisfaction scores well above the industry average, which is a strong endorsement of the value we are providing to organizations who are challenged to find the right IT talent or who need to accelerate the impact of their technology for maximum results."

CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, publishes its annual MSP 500 list as a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. The 2026 MSP 500 list is featured online at crn.com/msp500.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,130 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

