Cisco Doubles Down on Webex Ecosystem and Accelerates Webex App Hub, Enabling a Seamless Experience Between the Platforms You Love

"Regardless what application someone is using, they should be able to work seamlessly with Webex" - Jeetu Patel, Cisco

The new Webex App Hub is a premier collaboration app ecosystem that includes prebuilt integrations.

Today we announce several key integrations: Box, Dropbox, Miro, MURAL, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workplace from Facebook; many more coming soon.

Announced today at WebexOne, the all new Webex is not just a powerful suite of apps, it is also a platform that helps everyone to have a seamless experience as they move between Webex and their other favorite apps. Our platform starts with a powerful programmability and extensibility layer via our open APIs and SDKs. This lets anyone get the capabilities they need with Webex– across calling, messaging, meetings, devices, intelligence and analytics.

To ensure everyone can benefit from this platform, today we announce the new Webex App Hub. Available today, the App Hub is where we make it easy for users to find and use integrations within a Webex messaging space, and soon you'll be able to experience the same thing in a Webex meeting. Users will be able to easily add and collaborate with third-party applications while in a Webex meeting, then save the work to follow up afterwards. Of course, the App Hub also is great for IT managers who are looking to make native integrations company-wide.

"Our vision with building a strong open ecosystem-based approach for partners is to make sure that regardless of the application someone is using, they can work seamlessly with Webex, where the experience is magical and fully integrated for the user," said Jeetu Patel, SVP and GM, Security & Applications, Cisco.

Today we announce the following upcoming integrations, and many more will soon follow:

Box: Get the most of your Webex meetings with content stored in Box. Currently, Box and Webex are integrated such that you can easily share and manage Box content when you're in Webex. We are now taking this integration to the next level so that from within Box, you get embedded access to Webex enabling you to start or schedule a Webex meeting, and share content with a Webex Space - either with an existing Space or a newly created Space - all without leaving Box. All Webex content sharing events are captured in the Box activity feed.

Aaron Levie, CEO, Box: "As we continue to manage our 'new normal', organizations are continuously looking for tools that help employees work more securely and seamlessly from any device, location, and application. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Cisco to create an even deeper integration between Box and Webex that enables secure work for our joint customers."

Dropbox: For Dropbox users, the powerful integration coming between Dropbox and Webex will help drive more effective meetings. Click and select a file in Dropbox to share during a Webex meeting. Leverage Dropbox in Webex to easily capture notes, agendas, and follow-up tasks to share with the team or move from chat to a meeting without leaving the UI. Meeting artifacts such as recordings are accessible in Dropbox after the meeting for offline playback.

Drew Houston, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer , Dropbox: "We lose a lot of context when working remotely, and it's easy for things like meeting notes, action items, comments, and follow-up tasks to get lost in the shuffle of video meetings. We're excited to team up with Webex to provide an organized, centralized repository to keep teams connected and ensure people never miss a beat, no matter where they're working from."

Miro: Harness the power of visual thinking and team collaboration by using Miro within Webex. This integration allows you to embed any Miro board directly inside of your Webex project space for everything from ideation and workshopping to product planning and design without ever leaving your meeting.

Andrey Khusid, Miro CEO and Founder, Miro: "Now more than ever, it's critical for enterprise teams to have swift access to tools that boost engagement and creativity. The seamless integration between Miro and Cisco's Webex gives meeting participants the collaborative superpowers they need."

MURAL: Offering an enhanced layer of engagement to video meetings from within Webex, MURAL helps distributed teams share, think, and solve problems together through visual collaboration. The integrated solution will give every team member a voice and makes remote planning, Agile ceremonies, design sprints, brainstorming sessions, and client collaboration more productive and fun.

Mariano Suarez-Battan, co-founder and CEO of MURAL: "The world's largest enterprise companies look to MURAL to help teams collaborate securely and visually so their ideas can be understood, improved, and acted on faster. Combined with Webex video technology, MURAL helps teams activate imagination together, no matter where they are."

Salesforce: Bringing Webex and Salesforce together can make sales activities and motions 10x better and help drive quotes to cash. Within Salesforce, your Webex meetings, messages and calls will be associated with Leads and Opportunities. These custom Webex objects will be delivered through the Salesforce AppExchange.

ServiceNow: Our integration with ServiceNow incident management means Webex actions related to Meetings, Calling and Messaging become "in agent" workflows, eliminating manual repetitive tasks and context switching.

Chirantan "CJ" Desai, Chief Product Officer, ServiceNow: "Organizations are continuing to seek digital tools that enable seamless experiences for their employees and customers in the COVID economy. ServiceNow is pleased to be working with Cisco to provide incident management experiences that will enable more seamless Webex collaboration and communication for users."

Workplace from Facebook: Workplace and Cisco are coming together to improve employee communications for all organizations, particularly those with frontline employees and distributed teams split between working in-office and from home. Now, joint customers can broadcast Webex video live to Workplace and users will also be able to interact (like, comment, react, ask questions, use polls, etc.) during Webex broadcasts, for real-time engagement. Upcoming product experiences will include being able to use Workplace with Webex hardware, and Workplace live engagement features being brought into the Webex experience. Additionally, we have announced a combined offer: Webex customers who are new to Workplace will receive six months' access to Workplace Advanced at no cost. Workplace customers who are new to Webex will receive special discounts off Webex software and hardware devices (all offers subject to limitations).

Karandeep Anand, VP, Workplace from Facebook: "Cisco's industry-leading video conferencing technology, security, and scalability, coupled with Workplace's community-building engagement platform for businesses, built on 15+ years of experience connecting people on Facebook, is a powerful combination. In just a single click, companies will be able to use Cisco's hardware and software to go live and connect directly with others through reactions, comments, and Q&As - turning broadcast experiences into real asynchronous conversations, regardless of where or how people work. Together, we are able to offer the best of breed from both companies that will unlock engagement at levels like never before."

