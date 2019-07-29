Cisco Live Records Hundreds of Technical Sessions with 63 Panasonic AW-UE70 4K Integrated Pan/Tilt/Zoom Cameras with Auto Tracking Software

According to Cisco Live program manager Peter Stone, over the past several years session capture has become an increasingly high priority for the Cisco Live online universe. "When the need for a better-looking rendition of our speakers came into play, we decided if we were going to move up to the next level, we needed a camera system that would not only automatically track a subject but could also be programmed by a user on the fly," he said.

"I wanted a solution that could actually allow us to point and click a face, which led me to the Panasonic PTZs and Auto Tracking software," Stone continued. "This is still the only solution I can find that makes it so easy to click on a face and reliably track an individual subject throughout an audience, throughout a myriad of background images."

The most recent Cisco Live event was held last month at the San Diego Convention Center (San Diego, CA), attracting more than 28,000 attendees including 300 partner exhibitors. The AW-UE70W/Ks outfitted with Panasonic's latest Auto Tracking software captured more than 700 breakout sessions.

These sessions are all posted to an "on-demand library" on the Cisco Live website (https://www.ciscolive.com/global/on-demand-library.html?search.event=ciscoliveus2019#/), so that anyone can register to watch sessions anytime and anywhere. This original content is designed to educate viewers on Cisco products and technology, and to attract them to attend upcoming Cisco Live events.

At the San Diego event, an AW-UE70W/K camera was installed in 63 breakout rooms. In contrast to previous camera operations, the Auto Tracking software managed pan/tilt functionality, facilitating more dynamic shooting. One operator was able to manage eight cameras at a time.

Eight operators managed the A/V equipment in the 63 rooms from a centralized control room, with an A/V manager on hand to monitor servers and the network. The task of each operator was to monitor and assist the Auto Tracking of the AW-UE70W/K PTZs, to register a face and adjust the angle, to start/stop the recorders (recording video and PPTs in each room), and to monitor room audio.

Describing the centralized control room operation, Stone said that newer servers utilizing extensive hardware to allow for eight cameras to be used simultaneously were implemented. "We had eight laptops specially configured to handle the eight screens from the server, along with eight proprietary customized recording stations where we could view the cameras in real time," he recounted.

"In addition, we had what I call 'War Room' screens that gave us an overview of every room in real time, so we could instantly see if there was an issue with a camera or a PowerPoint presentation," he continued. "Then we had various other levels of support in an ops center: our Pearl recorders sent all their files to file storage downstairs, and we edited files in real time up here all over a 10G fiber network, and saved them back down on another storage device."

Stone elaborated on the critical value of the AW-SF200's deep learning technology, which is characterized by accurate human body shapes' detection under various environments. "Throughout the world, Cisco speakers tend to present a very dynamic situation—they don't stand still," he explained. "They won't wait to be identified by a PTZ that requires a session to capture faces, and they don't like to take time to wear special badges.

"Also, we needed to find a solution that was fast enough to track our presenters without interaction. Pretty much every other system we saw required some level of cooperation or interaction from your target. And that is something we just can't accomplish when it comes to speakers who sometimes have only two to three minutes to get up on stage and start their presentation. The last thing they're going to do is wait for you to take a picture of their side and their front."

"Ultimately, the decision to move to Panasonic PTZs with deep learning was brought on by this very dynamic real-world environment, as opposed to a controlled environment where you have time to set up and capture faces. It's worked out tremendously well thus far," Stone said. He added that overall operator training on the new system has been scaled back to about an hour, vs. four hours with the prior cameras.

Stone said he will next implement the AW-UE70W/Ks with Auto Tracking for a smaller Impact Event next month, as well as for an international Cisco Live conference in Cancun in October of this year.

About Cisco Live

Cisco's annual customer conference, known as Cisco Live, was established three decades ago, shortly after the company was founded. The inaugural event, then called Networkers, launched what quickly became recognized as a premier technology event among IT professionals. Over the past 30 years, Cisco customers and partners have built a growing community around Cisco Live that has transformed the conference into a technology industry tradition. For more information, visit www.ciscolive.com.

About the AW-UE70W/K 4K Integrated Camera

The AW-UE70W/K integrated 4K pan/tilt/zoom camera delivers 3840 x 2160 resolution images at 29.97p/25p via HDMI, and is also capable of 4K IP streaming and in-camera 4K recording. The AW-UE70W/K offers genlock, Optical Image Stabilization (O.I.S), and remote switchable ND filters. For more information, visit. https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions/broadcast-cinema-pro-video/professional-ptz-cameras/aw-ue70-4k-professional

About Auto Tracking Software AW-SF100/SF200

Panasonic Auto Tracking Software assists tracking of a person automatically by using face recognition and human body detection. The human body detection function uses deep learning technology that accumulates and learns from tens of thousands of human images, achieving highly accurate detection even in settings with poor visibility, such as dark rooms.*

There is a 30-day free trial available for Auto Tracking Software, which can be downloaded through the links below.

AW-SF100

https://eww.pass.panasonic.co.jp/pro-av/support/content/download/EN/ep2main/ats_e.htm

AW-SF200

https://eww.pass.panasonic.co.jp/pro-av/support/content/download/EN/ep2main/ats200_e.htm

* Depending on the usage conditions, there may be errors in detection of tracking subjects or proper tracking. It is recommended to use this software in an environment in which corrections can be made by an operator. The face recognition software of PUX Corporation is used for the face recognition function.

For more information about Panasonic professional video products, visit http://business.panasonic.com/products-professionalvideo or contact Panasonic at 877-803-8492.

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit https://na.panasonic.com.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

