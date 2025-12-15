Panasonic Automotive Systems Unveils New Brand Reflecting Vision to Drive Future of Mobility

The tier-1 supplier introduces new company name, logo and corporate philosophy

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., a premier supplier of automotive and mobility technologies for the world's leading OEMs, today announced it will change its company name and brand to Mobitera to better represent their commitment to creating a safe, comfortable and sustainable mobility experience. The change is effective April 1, 2027.

Mobitera -- Panasonic Automotive new name (PRNewsfoto/Panasonic Corporation of North America)

"Mobitera reflects our vision to power the future of mobility with our high-quality technologies that elevate and enrich the human experience," said Masashi Nagayasu, chief executive officer (CEO) of Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. "As we evolve our organization to meet the needs of today's rapidly changing market, we are committed to staying true to the core values that have long defined who we are."

In December 2024, Panasonic Automotive Systems began a strategic partnership with the Apollo Group. Together, they aim to position the organization for accelerated growth by strengthening software development capabilities to drive the evolution of the in-vehicle cockpit space and optimize their overall business portfolio. The rebrand to Mobitera is the next step in positioning the organization for success in this pursuit.

<New corporate name>

New corporate name: Mobitera Inc.

Scheduled date of change: April 1, 2027

Corporate name introduction video: https://youtu.be/dQKw3J90CKI

"Mobitera" fuses "mobility" from our business domain, with the Latin word "iter," which means path, and the Japanese word "terasu," which means to illuminate. These words together express our wish to shine light upon the future. The central "i" in Mobitera highlights our vow to keep "individuals" the focus of all we do.

<New logo>

The initial "M" symbolizes our aspiration to illuminate the future, while the "i" in the center of the logo symbolizes our vow to keep "individuals" at the forefront of all we do. The corporate color, Mobitera Blue-Green, was developed to symbolize the harmonization of people, society, and the planet.

<Our mission and vision>

Mission: Create a sustainable mobility society to promote a better life for everyone

Vision: The "Joy in Motion" design company

Corporate Philosophy https://automotive.panasonic.com/en/corporate/philosophy

Our domestic and overseas consolidated subsidiaries will also change their corporate name to align with the new Mobitera brand name. These changes are also effective on April 1, 2027.

List of new corporate names (business names) of its affiliated companies Before change: After change: Panasonic ITS Co., Ltd. Mobitera ITS Inc. Panasonic Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd. Mobitera Solutions Inc. Panasonic System Networks Evaluation Technology Co., Ltd. Mobitera Evaluation Technologies Inc. Harima SANYO Industries Co., Ltd. Mobitera Wel Inc. Panasonic Automotive Systems America, LLC Mobitera America, LLC Panasonic Automotive Systems de Mexico S.A. de C.V. Mobitera De Mexico, S.A de C.V. Panasonic Automotive Systems Reynosa Mexico S.A. de C.V. Mobitera Reynosa Mexico, S.A de C.V. Panasonic Automotive Systems Monterrey Mexico S.A. de C.V. Mobitera Monterrey Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Panasonic Automotive Sales Company de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Mobitera Sales Company de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Panasonic Automotive Shared Services Company Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Mobitera Shared Service Company Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH Mobitera Europe GmbH Panasonic Automotive Systems Czech, s.r.o. Mobitera Czech, s.r.o. OpenSynergy GmbH No change Panasonic Automotive Systems Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. Mobitera Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. Panasonic Automotive Systems Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Mobitera Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Panasonic Automotive Systems India Pvt. Ltd. Mobitera India Pvt. Ltd.

*Regarding Panasonic Automotive Systems (China) Co.,Ltd., Panasonic Automotive Systems (Dalian) Co., Ltd. and Panasonic Automotive Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., we will announce details on our website after completing internal procedures.

