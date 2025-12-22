Panasonic Automotive Systems achieves conformance with the international standard ISO/IEC 5230 (OpenChain) on open source license

We have been promoting the use of OSS and compliance management for many years. As OSS becomes more widespread, strengthening compliance management across the entire supply chain has become increasingly important. In response, we established an internal organization Open Source Program Office (OSPO) in April 2025 to ensure thorough compliance when using OSS, support developers, and enhance our contributions to the OSS community. Additionally, during the certification process, we worked to improve the reliability of our OSS usage and products by structuring OSS utilization processes and building a highly secure management system.

As automobiles evolve into software defined vehicles (SDV), development is shifting to a software-centric approach, and software development has become more complex. As a result, the importance of OSS across the industry is growing, and leveraging OSS has become essential for shortening development cycles and reducing costs.

Our company has actively contributed to the industry by promoting the standardization and open-sourcing of VirtIO, an open-source virtualization technology, and by providing Unified HMI, a VirtIO-based display virtualization technology, as open source.

In addition, we offer solutions such as the VirtIO-compliant reference Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC) platform "SkipGen" and the virtual CDC development environment "Virtual SkipGen"—examples of how we enable the practical application of standardized specifications and open source in automotive systems, driving the evolution of common platforms required for SDV development.*2

Taking this certification as an opportunity, we will continue to provide high-quality and highly reliable solutions leveraging OSS, and contribute to the expansion and sustainable growth of the open source ecosystem in the in-vehicle device industry.

Notes:

*1: The OpenChain Project, led by the Linux Foundation, aims to standardize the compliance program for the appropriate use and management of open source software (OSS). It defines requirements for OSS compliance and provides guidelines for meeting those requirements.

*2: Reference link https://automotive.panasonic.com/innovation/sdv

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Japan, Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., (PAS) is a global company with subsidiaries in eight other countries and, as a Tier 1 company, it provides advanced proprietary technologies such as infotainment systems to automakers in Japan and overseas, helping to create comfortable, safe, and secure automobiles. PAS is committed to meeting the expectations of its customers around the world with technologies that stand by people in pursuit of its corporate vision of becoming the "Joy in Motion" design company.

We are changing our company name and brand to Mobitera Inc., effective April 1, 2027.

