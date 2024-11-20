Cision to Transform AI-Powered Communications in Collaboration with Google Cloud

The collaboration will supercharge products across PR Newswire, CisionOne, Brandwatch, and Streem.

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a global leader in communications software, today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to advance the capabilities of its AI-driven communication solutions. Through this endeavor, Cision will harness Google Cloud's generative AI (gen AI) technologies to supercharge its suite of products across PR Newswire, CisionOne, Brandwatch, and Streem, delivering unmatched innovation to its customers.

Introducing a new era of Al-powered insights

This news builds on the recently announced launch of PR Newswire's AI Suite of Tools, engineered with Gemini on Vertex AI, which helps businesses create and distribute content more quickly and efficiently, dramatically reducing timelines for customers. The collaboration further accelerates Cision's ability to deliver visionary solutions across all business units.

By combining Cision's unparalleled data and communications expertise with the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models on Google Cloud, Cision is poised to unlock more advanced features and intelligence, empowering leaders to make data-driven decisions, optimize strategies, and accelerate business outcomes.

Key benefits of the collaboration include:

Actionable, data-driven insights: Cision's customers will now have access to even more powerful AI-delivered insights and analytics, enabling them to craft data-backed strategies that deliver significant competitive advantage

"By leveraging the power of Google Cloud's AI, we're not just building more powerful products for our customers, we're also setting a new benchmark for the future of insights and communications, innovating in ways that will redefine the industry," said Prasant Gondipalli, Interim CEO of Cision.

"Our collaboration with Cision marks an important moment in the marketing and communications landscape, further enabling businesses to leverage gen AI to drive innovation and efficiency," said Carrie Tharp, VP Solutions & Industries at Google Cloud. "With these advancements, Cision is not just enhancing its products, but helping to change the way businesses approach insights-driven decision-making."

As Google Cloud's gen AI technology is deployed across Cision's business, Cision is poised to release additional innovations, further solidifying its position as the leader in AI-driven communications. With additional ground-breaking launches in 2025 across its brands, Cision remains committed to pushing the boundaries of insights-led innovation.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communications solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data-driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

