CIT Northbridge Credit Provides $45 Million to MacPherson's

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that CIT Northbridge Credit, as advised by First Citizens Institutional Asset Management LLC, provided a $45 million revolving credit facility to creative materials distributor, MacPherson's.

MacPherson's is the largest creative materials distributor in North America, distributing over 50,000 products from over 200 brands to retailers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia and maintains warehouses in both Suwanee and in Reno, Nevada.

"We appreciate the expertise of CIT Northbridge Credit and their agility in coming up with a financial package that will support our growth objectives," said Dave Schofield, chief executive officer of MacPherson's.

"MacPherson's is well-known in the creative materials industry for their expansive offerings, exclusive brands and talented leadership," said Neal Legan, who leads the team that advises CIT Northbridge Credit. "We look forward to working with MacPherson's and facilitating their strategic initiatives."

CIT Northbridge Credit is a trusted financial partner supporting middle-market companies with a broad range of flexible asset-based debt solutions. A joint venture advised by First Citizens Institutional Asset Management, it provides revolving and term loan commitments from $15 million to $150 million to companies across various industries and business cycles, and serves primarily as sole lender, agent, club participant or co-lender.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets.

