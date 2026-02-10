First Citizens Bank Chairman and CEO Frank B. Holding Appointed to Federal Reserve Board of Governors’ Federal Advisory Council.

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"), the wholly owned banking subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), announced today that Chairman and CEO Frank Holding has been appointed to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors' Federal Advisory Council (FAC) for 2026. Holding will represent the Fifth District on behalf of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

The FAC, which comprises 12 representatives of the banking industry, one from each Federal Reserve District, consults with and advises the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank on all matters within the board's jurisdiction. Each year, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond chooses one person to represent its district on the FAC, and members customarily serve three one-year terms.

"Frank has provided the Richmond Fed with helpful insights for many years," said Tom Barkin, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. "I'm pleased that he has agreed to represent the Fifth District and share his perspective with the Board of Governors."

Elected chairman of First Citizens Bank in February 2009, Holding guides the company with a focus on customers first, a disciplined approach to banking, strong asset quality and a long-term perspective. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets, more than 18,000 associates and a network of branches and offices nationwide.

"It's an honor to serve the Fifth District in this advisory capacity," said Holding. "I look forward to joining other district members in support of the Federal Reserve's important mission to provide the nation with a safe, flexible and stable monetary and financial system."

A native of Smithfield, N.C., Holding received a bachelor's degree in business from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an MBA from The Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania. He currently serves as chairman of Global Transpark Foundation and as a member of the Wake Forest University Board of Trustees.

