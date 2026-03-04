Citadel Aviation Strengthens Footprint with Strategic Expansion to Dallas Love Field

LAKE CHARLES, La., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Aviation, a global leader in V/VIP and elite custom aircraft services, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations to Dallas Love Field, Texas, at the former facilities of Bravo Aviation.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Citadel Aviation's commitment to investing in additional capacity and broadening its service capabilities to better meet the needs of its customers and the market. The transaction, which has successfully met all customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, positions Citadel to enhance its offerings for discerning clients, including large-cabin business jets, at a premier location for private and corporate flight operations. While financial terms remain confidential, Citadel remains focused on delivering superior expertise in luxury cabin interiors, maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO), and engineering for VIP aircraft.

"Establishing a strategic presence at Dallas Love Field is an exciting and proud moment for Citadel Aviation," said Greg Colgan, CEO of Citadel Aviation. "This expansion enables us to deliver premier maintenance, modifications, and refurbishment services for large-cabin business jets right in the heart of Dallas. We are thrilled to welcome the exceptional team formerly with Bravo Aviation into the Citadel family. Their expertise, passion, and dedication align perfectly with our shared vision for the future. This expansion immediately strengthens our ability to serve clients with the exceptional quality and reliability they expect from Citadel."

About Citadel Aviation

Citadel Aviation is a premier provider of maintenance, modification, refurbishment, and completions for the V/VIP and elite custom aircraft market. Headquartered at Chennault International Airport (KCWF) in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the company offers comprehensive, nose-to-tail solutions for large-cabin business jets and narrow- and wide-body VIP elite aircraft. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, technical expertise, and long-term client partnerships, Citadel Aviation's vision is to be the global provider of choice for the most discerning aircraft owners.

Media Contact:

MD Savoy

[email protected]

SOURCE Citadel Aviation