Citadel Awards More Than $100,000 to Greater Philadelphia Teachers and Schools During 25th Anniversary Heart of Learning Celebration

Six grand prize winners, three special anniversary honorees, and more than 30 local educators recognized for changing students' lives across the region

EXTON, Pa., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From a science teacher who has inspired generations of students over 34 years, to a special education teacher helping children with autism build confidence and independence, Citadel Credit Union is recognizing the local educators whose impact is felt far beyond the classroom.

2026 Citadel Heart of Learning Award Winners

Citadel has announced the 2026 recipients of the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards, honoring outstanding teachers across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Lancaster, and Philadelphia counties. Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program awarded more than $100,000 in prizes this year, including $10,000 for each of the six county grand prize winners, with $5,000 awarded directly to the teacher and $5,000 awarded to their school.

Selected from nominations submitted by students, parents, colleagues, and community members, this year's honorees reflect the many ways teachers are shaping the region's future, from supporting newly arrived refugee students and students with autism to mentoring young adults, strengthening school communities, and helping students discover confidence through art, science, music, writing, and real-world learning.

"At Citadel, we are committed to serving those who work every day to build a better future for us all, and few people embody that promise more than teachers," said Bill Brown, President and CEO of Citadel Credit Union. "For 25 years, the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards have celebrated educators whose compassion, creativity, and commitment strengthen our communities. These amazing teachers are not only helping students learn. They are helping them feel seen, supported, and capable of building a stronger future."

This year, Citadel recognized more than 30 exceptional teachers and awarded more than $100,000 in prizes. Each of the six grand prize winners received $10,000, with $5,000 awarded to the teacher and $5,000 awarded to their school. Each additional winner received $1,000.

A recap video of the 25th anniversary Citadel Heart of Learning celebrations is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYx0XaEvh88. The full list of 2026 winners, organized by county, can be found on Citadel Credit Union's website at https://www.citadelbanking.com/giving-back/citadel-heart-of-learning.

In honor of the program's 25th anniversary, Citadel also awarded a special $2,500 prize to three teachers with 25 or more years of experience, recognizing their extraordinary dedication and lasting impact on generations of students.

"The stories we hear through the Heart of Learning Awards are powerful reminders of the lasting impact teachers have on students and families," said Steve Miller, Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Engagement at Citadel. "This milestone year gave us the opportunity to recognize not only today's outstanding educators, but also teachers whose decades of service have helped shape entire school communities."

Since its inception, the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards program has honored more than 465 teachers and awarded $700,000 in grants and prizes to support educators and schools throughout Greater Philadelphia.

2026 Citadel Heart of Learning Award Grand Prize Winners by County

Bucks County: Beth Madden, Holicong Middle School, Science Teacher, Central Bucks School District

Beth Madden, Holicong Middle School, Science Teacher, Central Bucks School District Chester County: Matthew Handerhan, Scott Middle School, Art Teacher

Matthew Handerhan, Scott Middle School, Art Teacher Delaware County: Brittany Hagan, Garnet Valley Middle School, 7 th Grade English Teacher, Garnet Valley School District

Brittany Hagan, Garnet Valley Middle School, 7 Grade English Teacher, Garnet Valley School District Lancaster County: Kimberly McFadden, McCaskey High School, Science Teacher, School District of Lancaster

Kimberly McFadden, McCaskey High School, Science Teacher, School District of Lancaster Montgomery County: Betina Roher, Abington High School, Social Studies Teacher, Abington School District

Betina Roher, Abington High School, Social Studies Teacher, Abington School District Philadelphia County: Brittanie Speirs, Laura W. Waring Elementary School, Special Education Teacher, Autistic Support, School District of Philadelphia

25th Anniversary Winners

Beth Adams , New Eagle Elementary School, First Grade Teacher, Tredyffrin/Easttown School District

, New Eagle Elementary School, First Grade Teacher, Tredyffrin/Easttown School District Nancy Cubano , Independence Charter School, Sixth through Eighth Grade Spanish Content Lead, School District of Philadelphia

, Independence Charter School, Sixth through Eighth Grade Spanish Content Lead, School District of Philadelphia Arlene Gibble, Park Elementary School, First Grade Teacher, Columbia Borough School District

The full list of winners by county may be found on Citadel Credit Union's website, https://www.citadelbanking.com/giving-back/citadel-heart-of-learning.

2026-2027 Program Nominations Now Open

As Citadel celebrates this year's winners, nominations are already open for next year's Citadel Heart of Learning Awards. Community members are invited to nominate an outstanding teacher at https://www.citadelbanking.com/nominate.

Photos and a recap video from the celebration are available upon request. The full list of winners by county is available at CitadelBanking.com.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution providing banking, investment, and insurance services to more than 285,000 members.

With approximately $6.6 billion in assets and 25 branches, Citadel is one of the Greater Philadelphia region's largest credit unions, serving individuals, families, and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania and under a Federal Multiple Common Bond charter that allows membership eligibility throughout Pennsylvania and neighboring states, including Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Citadel is recognized as a Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group 2025 America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions and is a seven-time certified Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com.

Federally insured by NCUA.

SOURCE Citadel Credit Union