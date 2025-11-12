Citadel Credit Union Redefines Business Banking with Expanded Team, SBA Certification, and Growing Influence Across Greater Philadelphia

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Credit Union today announced a major step forward in its ongoing mission to empower local businesses across Greater Philadelphia. Through strategic investments, expanded leadership, and new U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lending certification, Citadel continues to redefine what business banking can look like at a community-based, member-owned financial institution.

Under the leadership of Tom Sebok, Chief Commercial Banking Officer , and John Zarrillo, Head of Business Banking , Citadel has built a full-service platform designed to meet the needs of entrepreneurs, small businesses, and growing enterprises alike. The team blends deep regional expertise and advanced technology with the relationship-driven values that set credit unions apart.

"Credit unions are no longer the small players people once assumed," said Sebok. "We're demonstrating that a not-for-profit, member-owned credit union can deliver the same level of expertise, technology, and credit solutions as the largest banks – but with a community-focus that puts people and purpose first."

Building Local Expertise and Expanding Access

Citadel has nearly doubled the size of its Business Services team over the past year, adding experienced relationship managers, directors, and lending specialists across southeastern Pennsylvania and Philadelphia. Many of these professionals bring decades of experience from leading regional institutions, reinforcing Citadel's commitment to personalized, relationship-based service.

The credit union's new SBA lender designation enhances its ability to support local entrepreneurs through flexible, government-backed financing options that expand access to capital and help businesses grow stronger roots in their communities.

Technology Empowering Relationships

Alongside team growth, Citadel has continued investing in technology to deliver seamless digital tools that make business banking easier, faster, and more secure. From advanced cash management and payment platforms to payroll integration and fraud prevention, Citadel pairs modern convenience with local insight.

"For us, technology and people go hand in hand," said Michael Desimone, Chief Lending Officer at Citadel Credit Union . "Business owners today expect intuitive digital tools, but what truly sets Citadel apart is the personal guidance and partnership we bring to every relationship. As a community-based credit union, we're here to help local businesses not only access capital but grow, hire, and strengthen the neighborhoods we all share."

Connecting with the Community

To celebrate and elevate local business stories and share practical insights, Citadel has launched its "Open for Business" podcast, hosted by Sebok. The series features conversations with Greater Philadelphia entrepreneurs and explores the challenges and opportunities of running a small business today. Episodes are available on major podcast platforms and on Citadel's website .

Redefining the Role of a Credit Union

As Citadel continues to grow, opening at least three branches in Philadelphia over the next two years , the message is clear: credit unions can be powerful partners for local businesses. By reinvesting earnings into members rather than shareholders, Citadel delivers cost-effective financing, lower fees, and more personalized guidance that help business owners thrive.

"Our goal is simple," said Bill Brown, President and CEO of Citadel Credit Union. "To be the trusted financial partner that helps local businesses grow, hire, and build stronger communities. Credit unions like Citadel exist to serve people, not profits – and that difference truly matters."

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution providing banking, investment, and insurance services to more than 275,000 members. With over $6.5 billion in assets, Citadel is one of the largest credit unions in the Greater Philadelphia area, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group 2024 America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions, and a seven-time certified Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com .

