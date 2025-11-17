Citadel Credit Union Marks 25 Years of Honoring Educators During American Education Week

New survey shows the Heart of Learning Awards' lasting impact on teachers, students, and communities.

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During American Education Week, Citadel Credit Union is proudly celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Citadel Heart of Learning Awards (CHOLA), a program that has recognized more than 430 local educators and distributed nearly $600,000 in grants to teachers across Greater Philadelphia.

Citadel Heart of Learning Awards CHOLA winner announcement

This milestone year is not just about looking back but about listening. To commemorate the anniversary, Citadel conducted a new survey of past award winners across six counties, revealing that CHOLA has had a measurable and lasting impact in classrooms and communities alike:

92% of educators said the award motivated them to stay in education longer.

of educators said the award motivated them to stay in education longer. 87% said it inspired new projects or learning programs at their schools.

said it inspired new projects or learning programs at their schools. 74% reported that their CHOLA grant directly funded classroom enhancements – from STEM materials to mental wellness initiatives.

One past recipient shared, "Winning the Heart of Learning Award reminded me why I chose this profession. It wasn't just recognition, it was renewal. My students saw that hard work and kindness matter, and it changed the energy in our classroom."

Across the region, schools have seen how recognition through CHOLA strengthens morale and inspires excellence. Brian Chenger, Principal of Coatesville Area Senior High School, whose district has had numerous teachers honored through the program over the past 25 years, emphasized the lasting impact:

"The Citadel Heart of Learning Award highlights the extraordinary dedication of teachers. It reminds our entire school community that compassion, commitment, and care are at the core of great education. When our educators are recognized for their commitment, it inspires students, colleagues, and families to continue building a culture of excellence and kindness together."

A 25-Year Celebration Kicks Off During American Education Week

As the nation celebrates educators, Citadel is launching a multiweek campaign to honor past CHOLA winners and invite new nominations. Beginning during American Education Week (Nov. 17–21) and continuing through the nomination deadline on January 15, 2026, Citadel will share social media stories highlighting past winners from across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. These stories showcase the long-term ripple effect of CHOLA recognition – how one award can spark new ideas, projects, and inspiration for both teachers and students.

"American Education Week is the perfect time to honor the educators who make our communities stronger," said Bill Brown, President and CEO of Citadel Credit Union. "For 25 years, the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards have celebrated teachers who go above and beyond for their students. This survey reaffirms that recognition fuels innovation in the classroom and inspires future generations of educators."

Throughout the celebration, Citadel branches will feature nomination forms and QR codes allowing community members to easily submit nominations electronically. Nominations are accepted at CitadelBanking.com/Nominate through January 15, 2026.

Posters will also be displayed in schools across the region, featuring QR codes that link directly to the nomination form. In addition to written nominations, video submissions are welcome on TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook, tagging @citadelcreditunion on TikTok or @CitadelBanking on Instagram and Facebook, and using the hashtag #CitadelHeartofLearning.

Citadel will also host "Nomination Station" pop-up events at select schools and libraries during the nomination period, giving the community more opportunities to participate in person.

"Teachers are the backbone of our communities," said Steve Miller, Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Engagement at Citadel. "Our survey shows how meaningful recognition can be. It's not just an award – it's an investment in education that echoes far beyond one classroom."

Community Members Can Participate by:

Submitting a nomination at CitadelBanking.com/Nominate before January 15, 2026

Following stories on Citadel's social channels using #HeartOfLearning25, beginning during American Education Week and continuing throughout the nomination period

Sharing a video nomination on TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook, tagging @citadelcreditunion or @CitadelBanking and using #CitadelHeartofLearning

Visiting a Nomination Station pop-up at select community locations

About the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards

Established in 2000, the Citadel Heart of Learning Awards honor teachers who demonstrate exceptional dedication inside and outside the classroom. Each year, Citadel recognizes more than 30 finalists and multiple grand prize winners across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties – providing personal awards and school grants to support continued excellence in education.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution serving more than 275,000 members across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. With more than $6.5 billion in assets, Citadel is committed to building financial strength and stronger communities. Citadel is recognized as a Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group 2024 America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions, and a seven-time certified Great Place to Work. Citadel continues to invest in education, community development, and financial wellness. Learn more at CitadelBanking.com .

SOURCE Citadel Credit Union