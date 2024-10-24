Citadel Credit Union Establishes New Leadership Model with Strategic Senior Appointments to Enhance Member Experience and Catalyze Growth

New Leadership Team Poised to Support Citadel's Vision for Growth and Innovation Across Greater Philadelphia

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Credit Union, a leading credit union serving the Greater Philadelphia area, has assembled a new leadership team as the credit union gears up for a future filled with strategic growth, community engagement and operational excellence. With several key appointments, Citadel's new senior leadership team brings a blend of deep industry expertise and a shared vision for the future, positioning the credit union to further its mission of providing exceptional service to its members and communities.

This realignment signals Citadel's readiness to continue its legacy of innovation and growth and underscores the organization's commitment to driving member and employee-centric initiatives. The newly appointed executives reflect Citadel's focus on fostering an environment of continuous improvement, accountability, operational efficiency, and bold leadership that will set a new standard in the credit union industry.

Since Bill Brown was appointed as CEO a year ago, the team has been focused on business transformation and reorganizing internal talent to maximize member value and support the company's growth ambitions. "Our mission at Citadel is to empower our members and communities with the tools and services they need to achieve financial well-being," said Mr. Brown. "To do that effectively, we must be more agile and innovative, continuously improving our operations to meet the evolving needs of our members. The addition of these veteran leaders empowers us with a wealth of experience and passion and, importantly, a shared commitment to our members, employees and the communities we serve. Together, they will drive the strategies and tactics that are critical to our continued success, from enhancing our digital capabilities to improving member experience across all touchpoints."

Lucia "Lucy" Bellomia, Chief Retail Officer

Lucy Bellomia has joined Citadel as the Chief Retail Officer, where she will lead the retail and business banking teams, contact center, and the newly formed branch administration team. With 25 years of experience in streamlining business efficiencies and enhancing customer service through technology at financial institutions such as Bank of America, Berkshire Bank, Santander Bank, and PNC Bank, Lucy is poised to drive significant improvements across Citadel's retail operations. Her leadership will be critical in fostering an environment of continuous innovation and improvement.

Michael Desimone, Chief Lending Officer

Michael Desimone joins Citadel as the Chief Lending Officer, bringing over two decades of experience in the banking industry. Michael's expertise in credit risk management, regulatory environments, product management, and digital loan platforms will be vital to Citadel's lending services to meet the needs of its members with innovative solutions. He has held prior roles at People's United Bank and KeyBank as well as spending time with a lending software technology company.

Chris Palumbo, Chief Risk Officer

Chris Palumbo has been appointed as Chief Risk Officer, bringing over 30 years of extensive experience in financial services, with a strong focus on risk management, regulatory compliance, and operational leadership. In prior roles as Regulator at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and Managing Director at KPMG, Chris has led the development and implementation of comprehensive risk management frameworks and improved regulatory compliance at companies such as Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, and more. At Citadel, he will be responsible for ensuring the institution's operations align with regulatory standards.

Courtney Rowan, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer

Courtney Rowan has taken on the role of Chief Digital and Transformation Officer. Promoted from within, Courtney has a deep understanding of Citadel's operations, having started her career at the company in 1999 and establishing herself as a pivotal figure in advancing Citadel's digital strategy. Her leadership will continue to be a driving force behind the company's ongoing business transformation, ensuring Citadel remains competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Donald Scala, Chief Experience Officer

Donald Scala has joined Citadel as its first Chief Experience Officer, to oversee Citadel's member and employee experience team and establish an enterprise-wide Project Management Office (EPMO). Don's focus will be on integrating member feedback into every aspect of Citadel's operations, driving higher satisfaction and loyalty. His 30 years of experience and extensive background in organizational culture, quality assurance, and retail positions at Citibank, Investors Bank, and Connect One Bank will allow him to lead transformative changes that will further strengthen Citadel's member-first approach.

These strategic appointments represent Citadel's unwavering commitment to its members and its mission to provide exceptional financial services across Greater Philadelphia. The new hires join the rest of Citadel's Senior Leadership Team, who bring years of industry knowledge and experience to the organization.

Bill Brown, President and CEO

With over 25 years of financial services experience, Bill Brown has been leading Citadel since October 2023 as President and CEO. His extensive background includes senior roles at Citi, HSBC, Investors Bank and BNY Mellon, where he led cross-functional teams and strategic initiatives delivering client, employee, and shareholder success. At Citadel, Bill is focused on expanding the company's mission to serve its members and communities across Greater Philadelphia by making a difference in their financial lives.

Mike Aileo, Chief Human Resources Officer

Mike Aileo joined Citadel nearly three years ago, bringing 35 years of strategic human resources consulting experience from The PFM Group, where he served as Managing Director of Human Resources, and PwC where he held various senior HR roles. At Citadel, Mike oversees human resource (HR) and learning and leadership development (LLD) focusing on connecting HR and LLD to the business. He and this team are responsible for creating and driving strategies that directly relate to the success of the business.

Brian Berry, Chief Information Officer

Brian Berry has provided 16 years of vision and leadership in developing and executing strategic plans to optimize Citadel's information technology and communication systems. Brian brings over 40 years of experience including previous roles held at JP Morgan Chase and The Bancorp Bank. As CIO, he oversees the acquisition, development, and operation of all IT systems, ensuring alignment with business objectives and the effective integration of technology trends across the organization.

Philip Faris, Chief Marketing Officer

Philip Faris has been with Citadel for ten years, leading the brand, communications, demand generation, and philanthropy teams. With nearly 30 years of marketing and digital experience spanning financial services and retail with notable brands like Dell Technologies and DSW, Philip leverages a creative and data-driven approach to drive member growth and deepen relationships.

Sheri Perkins, Chief Wealth Management Officer

Sheri Perkins joined Citadel two years ago and brings 30+ years experience in financial technology solutions and wealth management services to her role. With a proven track record of driving strategic business growth and operational efficiency, Sheri leads Citadel's efforts to expand personalized financial planning and wealth management advice solutions. She has held leadership roles at industry-leading firms such as SEI, Fiserv, and InvestCloud.

Anand Solanki, Chief Financial Officer

Anand Solanki joined Citadel as CFO about seven years ago, bringing 22 years of expertise from his leadership roles at Discover Financial Services and Capital One, where he oversaw financial planning and analysis, risk, corporate strategy, capital markets, and data analysis. As CFO, Anand is responsible for financial planning & analysis, accounting, treasury, and facilities management functions. Anand also oversees consumer insights and analytics, product management, and corporate strategy & development functions.

Under the leadership of Mr. Brown, Citadel is poised to achieve new heights, driven by a clear vision for the future and a dedicated team that is focused on innovation, efficiency, and member satisfaction. As Citadel continues to grow and evolve, it remains steadfast in its goal to empower its members and enrich the communities it serves, reinforcing its role as a leading financial institution in the region.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 260,000 members. At $6 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group 2024 America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions, 2023 Fortune Recommends Best Credit Union, Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Credit Union, and a certified 2024 Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com.

