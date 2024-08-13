Citadel Credit Union Named One of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions of 2024

This survey of over 35,000 individuals included over 140,000 reviews of regional banks and credit unions

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Credit Union, a leading credit union serving the Greater Philadelphia area, was recently recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions of 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group . The recognition highlights Citadel's commitment to delivering financial wellness and opportunity to the communities it serves.

Citadel has long been committed to providing its members with superior financial products and services. This award underscores Citadel's ongoing efforts to leverage cutting-edge technology and personalized service to meet the diverse needs of its members across Greater Philadelphia. Whether it's through user-friendly mobile banking solutions, competitive loan offerings, or responsive customer service, Citadel ensures that its members receive top-tier banking experiences.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious recognition as one of America's best regional banks and credit unions," said Bill Brown, CEO of Citadel Credit Union. "This honor reflects our continuous effort to put our members first, providing them with innovative solutions and personalized services that truly make a difference in their financial lives. Our team's dedication to excellence and community engagement has been key to our success, and we remain committed to enhancing our members' banking experience in every possible way."

"Regional banks and credit unions play a pivotal role in meeting the needs of communities across the nation. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024 highlighting local lenders that are committed to the needs of their communities," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 260,000 members. At $6 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group 2024 America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions, 2023 Fortune Recommends Best Credit Union, Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Credit Union, and a certified 2024 Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com .

