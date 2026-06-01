Citadel EHS Acquires Aurora Industrial Hygiene

GLENDALE, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel EHS, a leading environmental, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm headquartered in Southern California, announced today the acquisition of Aurora Industrial Hygiene, Inc., a respected California-based industrial hygiene and occupational safety consulting firm with offices in San Diego and Los Angeles.

Founded in 1996 by Certified Industrial Hygienists Karen Shockley and Grace Rinck, Aurora Industrial Hygiene has built a strong reputation over the past 30 years for delivering responsive, technically sound, and client-focused environmental health and safety consulting services throughout California. Aurora provides industrial hygiene, occupational health, OSHA compliance, hazardous materials consulting, asbestos and lead services, indoor air quality assessments, exposure monitoring, and workplace safety support across the commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, government, and construction sectors.

Aurora's experienced team, including Certified Industrial Hygienists (CIHs), Certified Safety Professionals (CSPs), Certified Asbestos Consultants (CACs), and environmental health and safety specialists, will join Citadel's Industrial Hygiene & Safety practice, further strengthening the company's technical expertise and regional presence.

"The addition of Aurora Industrial Hygiene represents a strategic and cultural fit for Citadel," said Loren Witkin, Chief Executive Officer of Citadel EHS. "This marks an important step in our journey in providing our clients with exceptional client service and will expand our technical knowledge and capabilities to assist our clients in their efforts to achieve their environmental, health, safety, and sustainability goals and compliance with regulatory standards. Karen and Grace built an outstanding firm known for technical excellence, integrity, and long-standing client relationships. We are excited to welcome Aurora's talented team and continue building on that legacy together. We are grateful for everyone who worked to complete this transaction, and we especially thank our partner Broadview Group for their continued support and commitment to our share vision."

After leading Aurora for three decades, Shockley and Rinck sought a partner that would preserve the firm's values while creating long-term opportunities for employees and clients.

"We were looking for the right home for our people, our clients, and the work we've built our careers around," said Aurora founders Karen Shockley and Grace Rinck. "Citadel shares our commitment to quality, responsiveness, and doing the work the right way. Joining Citadel allows Aurora's team and clients to benefit from expanded resources and broader capabilities while maintaining the personalized service they know and trust."

About Citadel EHS

Citadel EHS is a multidisciplinary environmental, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm providing industrial hygiene, environmental compliance, engineering, building sciences, safety consulting, and ESG services to public and private sector clients nationwide. Headquartered in Southern California, Citadel EHS is backed by the Broadview Group, a St. Louis-based investment and operating company that partners with growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create long-term value through strategic insight and operational support.

About Aurora Industrial Hygiene

Aurora Industrial Hygiene, Inc. is a California-based environmental health and safety consulting firm founded in 1996 by Grace Rinck and Karen Shockley, both Certified Industrial Hygienists (CIH), each with more than three decades of experience. With offices in San Diego and Los Angeles, Aurora has served a wide range of public and private sector clients across California for nearly 30 years, providing industrial hygiene, occupational health, OSHA compliance, asbestos and lead services, hazardous materials consulting, indoor air quality assessments, exposure monitoring, and workplace safety services. Aurora is recognized for its responsiveness, technical depth, and long-standing client relationships across the commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, government, and construction sectors.

SOURCE Citadel EHS