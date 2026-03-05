CITGO Reports 2025 Results Highlighted by Strong Operational Performance

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income of $268 million, EBITDA 1 of $507 million and Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $442 million

of $507 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $442 million Total refinery throughput of 808,000 barrels per day (bpd), including crude processing of 698,000 bpd, with an overall average crude utilization rate of 84%, reflecting maintenance and major turnaround activity undertaken during the quarter

Total rated crude oil refining capacity increased by 22,000 bpd, from 807,000 bpd to 829,000 bpd

Full–Year 2025 Highlights

Net income of $452 million, EBITDA of approximately $1.28 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.25 billion, representing year–over–year improvement across all three metrics

Total annual throughput of 833,000 bpd, including a new annual crude processing record of 760,000 bpd, with an average crude utilization rate of 92% for the year based on revised total rated crude refining capacity

Year–end liquidity of $2.45 billion, including full availability under CITGO's $500 million accounts receivable securitization facility

Gross debt reduction of $1.825 billion during 2025, resulting in a negative net debt balance of approximately $795 million at December 31, 2025

Turnaround and catalyst expenditures for the year totaled $231 million, with an additional $478 million in capital expenditures.

HOUSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation ("CITGO" or "CITGO Petroleum") today reported its 2025 fourth quarter and full-year financial and operational results. Improved market capture relative to the previous quarter contributed to fourth quarter net income of $268 million, EBITDA of $507 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $442 million, compared to net income of $167 million, EBITDA of $363 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $370 million for the third quarter of 2025.

For the full year, steadily improving refining margins and strong reliability led to net income of $452 million, EBITDA of approximately $1.28 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.25 billion, representing year–over–year improvement across all three metrics. CITGO ended the year with $2.45 billion in liquidity after reducing gross debt by $1.825 billion during 2025.

"Despite significant planned maintenance and turnaround activity during the fourth quarter, we finished the year with strong operational performance," said Carlos Jordá, President and CEO of CITGO Petroleum Corporation. "Record–setting performance at our Lake Charles and Lemont refineries, continued brand momentum, and the strongest annual lubricants results in nearly two decades underscore the resilience of our business. As we look ahead, we remain focused on advancing our operational and commercial excellence initiatives while maintaining fiscal discipline."

Operational Highlights

Operational Excellence – Strong reliability and process safety contributed to a new combined annual crude processing record, among other highlights below:

Total crude refining capacity at the end of the year increased to 829,000 bpd.

Fourth quarter total refinery throughput was 808,000 barrels per day (bpd), including crude runs of 698,000 bpd, with an overall average crude utilization rate of 84%, reflecting planned maintenance and turnaround activity during the quarter.

Full year total refinery throughput was 833,000 bpd, including crude runs of 760,000 bpd, with an overall average crude utilization rate of 92% based on the revised rated crude capacity.

The Lake Charles refinery delivered record fourth quarter performance after completing crude unit maintenance activities, setting consecutive monthly records for crude processing, total inputs and total production in November and December.

The Lemont refinery continued its strong operational performance for the fourth quarter and the full year, setting a record for annual crude utilization rate and achieving annual and quarterly jet fuel production records.

The Corpus Christi refinery successfully completed a major crude system turnaround during the fourth quarter, executing on multiple capital projects designed to improve crude unit rates and distillate yields.

Commercial Excellence – The Supply and Marketing, Terminals and Pipelines (TPL) and Lubricants business units each delivered solid results for the fourth quarter and the full year, including:

Annual Marketing sales volume was 430,000 bpd as continued brand momentum drove an expanded branded footprint for the second consecutive year and a positive net volume gain for the fourth consecutive year. CITGO also achieved an all-time best commercial sales volume record.

The Club CITGO® loyalty program continued to expand, with loyalty related gallons growing 34% year over year and mobile payments up 70% after consolidating the mobile payments and loyalty apps earlier in 2025.

TPL received the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) award for Safety Excellence and completed construction of the Luling, Texas, terminal diesel rack. The Sour Lake pipeline also set fourth quarter and annual throughput records and completed a light-crude expansion project.

Lubricants had strong safety performance, with only one OSHA recordable incident for the year, and achieved its best annual financial performance since 2008.

As part of the continuing growth in the Asset Backed Trading initiative, the commercial team doubled the number of delivered refined products international export cargoes in 2025, maximizing netback values and growing CITGO's global market presence.

About CITGO

CITGO owns and operates three large-scale, highly complex petroleum refineries with a total rated crude oil refining capacity of approximately 829,000 bpd, located in Lake Charles, La., Corpus Christi, Texas, and Lemont, Ill. Our refining operations are supported by an extensive distribution network, which provides reliable access to our refined product end-markets. We own 35 active refined product terminals with a total storage capacity of 18.1 million barrels and have equity ownership of an additional 3.5 million barrels of refined product storage capacity through our joint ownership of an additional eight terminals, spread across 22 states. In addition, we own or have an equity interest in four additional terminals, consisting of approximately 1 million barrels of refined storage capacity, which are currently inactive or only utilized to store feedstocks used in refining operations. We also have access to approximately 140 active third-party and related-party terminals through exchange, terminalling and similar arrangements. Our retail network consists of more than 4,000 independently owned and operated CITGO-branded retail outlets located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO and its predecessors have had a recognized brand presence in the U.S. for more than 100 years.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

General:

CITGO publishes financial and other information on its website, including reports of quarterly and annual results of operations. While CITGO's historical financial information is presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), CITGO is not an SEC reporting company and does not report all information required of SEC reporting companies. In addition, CITGO publishes certain non-GAAP financial information, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as discussed below.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" regarding financial and operational matters relating to the CITGO business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond CITGO's control and could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect CITGO's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. This press release may also contain estimates and other information regarding market and industry data that were obtained from internal company estimates, as well as third-party sources believed to be generally reliable. However, market data is subject to change and cannot always be verified with certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey, interpretation or presentation of market data and management's estimates and projections. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. For additional information, please see CITGO's most recent annual report and other reports to CITGO noteholders, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in CITGO's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025. CITGO disclaims any duty to update any such forward-looking statements.

Operational Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release also contains operational metrics and non-GAAP financial information, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Refinery EBITDA Estimates, that have not been audited and are based on management's estimates, which may be difficult to verify. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented in addition to and should not be viewed as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, CITGO's non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies in our industry. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, provide useful supplemental information regarding underlying trends in the Company's operating performance by excluding items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating performance. Please see the reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure set forth on page 5 of this press release, as well as the reconciliation of Refinery EBITDA Estimates to CITGO's total consolidated EBITDA set forth on page 6 of this press release.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

(unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars)







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024









($ in millions)

























Net income $ 268

$ 167

$ 452

$ 305 Excluding the impacts of:





















Interest expenses, net

2



(12)



24



47 Income tax expense

72



42



120



96 Depreciation and amortization

165



166



687



707 EBITDA(1) $ 507

$ 363

$ 1,283

$ 1,155 Legacy Environmental Charges

-



7



28



- Legal Reserves & Settlements

39



-



39



(42) Insurance Recoveries

(113)



-



(113)



(13) LIFO Impact-permanent inventory dip

9









9



2 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 442

$ 370

$ 1,246

$ 1,102



























(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the table above.

Reconciliation of Refinery EBITDA Estimates to Consolidated EBITDA

(unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

($MM)



Lake Charles

355



234



909



633 Corpus Christi

(57)



72



49



49 Lemont

105



101



330



389 Total Refinery EBITDA Estimate (1) $ 403

$ 407

$ 1,288

$ 1,071

Marketing

31



21



139



146 Lubricants

5



15



40



25 Terminals & Pipelines

49



48



202



169 Product Supply (2)

8



(44)



(147)



(36) Total EBITDA Estimate for Non-Refining

Businesses $ 93

$ 40

$ 234

$ 304 Corporate EBITDA Estimate (3)

11



(84)



(239)



(220) Total CITGO Consolidated EBITDA $ 507

$ 363

$ 1,283

$ 1,155



(1) The Refinery EBITDA Estimates and EBITDA Estimates for CITGO's Non-Refining Business Units presented in the table above are non-GAAP financial measures. The table above includes further detail on a by refinery basis, as well as for each of CITGO's Non-Refining Business Units. (2) Includes activities related to sales of refined products, both externally and to CITGO's Marketing function. (3) Includes corporate staff and overhead costs, and other revenues and expenses that are not allocated to Refineries or Non-Refining Business Units.

















1 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information, please see "General Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 4 of this press release and the reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure on page 5 of this press release.

